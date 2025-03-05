WATCH | Kamaru Usman gets caught off guard by Alex Pereira’s English skills

By BJ Penn Staff - March 4, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is usually only heard speaking Portuguese. However, he has still managed to catch on with fans all over the world with his incredible Octagon performances and enigmatic personality outside the cage. Some things just transcend language.

Kamaru Usman, Alex Pereira, UFC 313

While Pereira is not known for speaking English, it turns out he’s made quite a bit of progress with the language — enough that former UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman was seemingly caught off guard by it.

Pereira and Usman crossed paths in Las Vegas, ahead of the light heavyweight champion’s UFC 313 title defense against Magomed Ankalaev. After establishing that they were on good terms based on their mutual connection to Israel Adesanya and their shared career choice, Usman asked Pereira if he was practicing English.

Usman’s question was translated into Portuguese by Pereira’s coach, but the champ then answered in English.

See the exchange below:

“If you speak slow, I understand,” Pereira said. “If you speak fast, for me, it’s difficult.”

“Don’t ever let them know you speak English like this,” Usman responded with a chuckle.

Alex Pereira returns at UFC 313

Alex Pereira, a former Glory kickboxing champ won the vacant light heavyweight title with a knockout Jiri Prochazka in 2023. He defended the belt an impressive three times in 2024. First he beat former champ Jamahal Hill. Then he recorded another victory over Prochazka. Finally, he defeated Khalil Rountree Jr.

He won all three fights by knockout, and is considered one of the best strikers in MMA history.

His Russian opponent Magomed Ankalaev, on the other hand, is riding 11-straight victories. His streak includes defeats of Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Johnny Walker, and Ion Cutelaba. Ankalaev is widely considered the champ’s toughest stylistic matchup yet.

Ahead of the fight, Ankalaev has accused Pereira of spending too much time traveling and hanging out with other stars (like Action Bronson). However, the champ has insisted he’ll be well prepared. We’ll find out who’s right soon enough.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Kamaru Usman Magomed Ankalaev UFC

