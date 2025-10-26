Jon Jones trolls Tom Aspinall after UFC 321, responds to challenge from Alex Pereira

Jon Jones couldn’t resist trolling Tom Aspinall following the disappointing outcome in today’s UFC 321 main event.

Aspinall (15-3 MMA) squared off with Ciryl Gane (13-2 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi, with the promotion‘s coveted undisputed heavyweight title up for grabs.

Aspinall had of course been promoted to undisputed status earlier this summer, this after Jon Jones announced his abrupt retirement from the sport.

While many fans and analysts assumed that Tom Aspinall would run through Ciryl Gane in similar fashion to what ‘Bones’ did at UFC 285, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, ‘Bon Gamin’ had a very solid opening few minutes, stuffing Aspinall’s takedowns while also busting up the nose of the champ with some solid punches.

Unfortunately for fight fans and everyone involved, Gane’s early success was halted by an accidental eye poke that rendered his opponent unable to continue late in Round 1. Because the foul was deemed an accident, the bout was ultimately ruled a No Contest.

It was a very disappointing outcome and one that spawned current light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira requesting that Dana White “make heavyweight great again” by allowing him to fight Jon Jones on next year’s UFC White House fight card.

“Let’s Make the heavyweight Division Great Again! 🗿x 🦴 = 🏠”

It did not take long for Jones to respond to the challenge laid out by ‘Poatan’, as ‘Bones’ proceeded to Tweet the following earlier this evening:

“Alex, I’d be down to bring the highest skill level to the White House. I appreciate the respect you showed, let’s dance.”

While not addressing Tom Aspinall directly, Jon Jones did take a shot at the Brit by changing his Instagram profile photo from a duck to a duck wearing an eye patch.

Do you think we will get to see Jones vs. Pereira on the UFC White House card now that both men have expressed interest in making that super fight happen?