Zhang Weili reveals her clear ‘advantage’ over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322

Zhang Weili expects to have a clear advantage when she moves up in weight to challenge Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322.

Weili vacated her strawweight title to move up to flyweight to face Shevchenko in the co-main event of the pay-per-view card on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Heading into the bout, Weili is a small underdog, but she has confidence she will be able to get her hand raised due to how she fights.

‘I’ll be thoroughly prepared’

“All I do every day is eat, sleep, train, and research techniques,” Weili said on UFC 322 Countdown. “I think my fighting style changes with each match. I’m constantly switching up my techniques, switching up my style.

“So my advantage is that tactically, I’m constantly showing different things. I think Valentina is very well-rounded, but I also feel I’ve become more well-rounded as well. So whether it’s wrestling, ground game, or striking, I’ll be thoroughly prepared for this fight.”

Although Weili knows Shevchenko will be a tough out, she has full confidence in her preparation that she will be able to get her hand raised. If she does upset Shevchenko at UFC 322, it would be a statement win. It would also cement her as one of the all-time greats and be a two-division champion.

Yet, Zhang Weili knows beating Valentina Shevchenko will be easier said than done. However, Weili said she’s had the exact same camp and training partners as she did in her last fight, which she thought was one of her best outings.

Weili is 26-3 and coming off a decision win over Tatiana Suarez to defend her strawweight title. She’s on a five-fight winning streak where she reclaimed her title and defended it twice.

Shevchenko, meanwhile, is 25-4-1 and coming off a decision win over Manon Fiorot to defend her flyweight title. Before that, she beat Alexa Grasso by decision to reclaim her belt.

