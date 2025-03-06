Adriano Moraes predicts “legendary win” in ONE flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 5, 2025

Eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is on the cusp of reaching another major milestone.  

Adriano Moraes

“Mikinho” vies for the flyweight division’s vacant crown when he meets #2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. 

Becoming a nine-time ONE World Champion is a huge box that the Brazilian star intends to tick off. What’s more, he believes accomplishing it in such a famed venue will only make the moment that much sweeter. 

“This fight is going to be the same result because I’m going to fight even better than our last fight, and I will be submitting him again, for sure,” Moraes said. 

“It’s going to be, for me, for my fans, for my family, for everybody, it’s going to be amazing. For my career, it’s going to be a legendary win for sure, especially in Saitama Super Arena. It’s going to be like a dream come true.”

Adriano Moraes wants to prove that his fire still burns by capturing ONE Flyweight MMA World Title

Across a 26-fight career that includes 17 appearances in ONE Championship, former MMA flyweight king Moraes has fought the best of the best – and beaten them too.  

The Brazilian has an undeniable legacy in the all-round sport. He knows his name has been written into the history books.  

So for him, ONE 172’s vacant World Title throwdown is all about proving to himself that the fire still burns as bright as ever, and that he still belongs at the very top of the sport.  

“I don’t have anything to prove anymore. I’m an eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion – with the most finishes. I just want to prove to myself that I can still win this title fight,” he said.   

“I just want to prove myself that I can still fight and show that the fire I have inside my heart is still burning.” 

