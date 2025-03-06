Adriano Moraes predicts “legendary win” in ONE flyweight world title fight at ONE 172

Eight-time ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Adriano Moraes is on the cusp of reaching another major milestone.

“Mikinho” vies for the flyweight division’s vacant crown when he meets #2-ranked contender Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Becoming a nine-time ONE World Champion is a huge box that the Brazilian star intends to tick off. What’s more, he believes accomplishing it in such a famed venue will only make the moment that much sweeter.

“This fight is going to be the same result because I’m going to fight even better than our last fight, and I will be submitting him again, for sure,” Moraes said.

“It’s going to be, for me, for my fans, for my family, for everybody, it’s going to be amazing. For my career, it’s going to be a legendary win for sure, especially in Saitama Super Arena. It’s going to be like a dream come true.”