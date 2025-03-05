Alex Pereira sends inspirational message to teammates ahead of UFC 313

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message to his teammates heading into the blockbuster UFC 313 event this weekend.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the fourth time. He will do so against Magomed Ankalaev, with many believing that this is the toughest test ‘Poatan’ has faced since arriving at 205 pounds. When you look at Ankalaev’s track record, it’s hard to argue against that.

Still, Pereira seems to be as confident as ever, and he’s ready for whatever his opponent has for him at UFC 313. Alex works with a tight group of teammates who have helped him prepare for this encounter, and who have helped him become the champion he is today.

In a recent clip, he’s seen praising his team and offering them words of encouragement.