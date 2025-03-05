Alex Pereira sends inspirational message to teammates ahead of UFC 313

By Harry Kettle - March 5, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message to his teammates heading into the blockbuster UFC 313 event this weekend.

Alex Pereira

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the fourth time. He will do so against Magomed Ankalaev, with many believing that this is the toughest test ‘Poatan’ has faced since arriving at 205 pounds. When you look at Ankalaev’s track record, it’s hard to argue against that.

RELATED: WATCH | Kamaru Usman gets caught off guard by Alex Pereira’s English skills

Still, Pereira seems to be as confident as ever, and he’s ready for whatever his opponent has for him at UFC 313. Alex works with a tight group of teammates who have helped him prepare for this encounter, and who have helped him become the champion he is today.

In a recent clip, he’s seen praising his team and offering them words of encouragement.

Pereira sends inspirational message to his teammates

“The dream of being a fighter, to make a living from fighting or of being a champion? As Glover Glover [Teixeira] says, that’s not for everyone,” he explained. “Unfortunately that’s how it works. But if you can’t be a champion as a fighter you can be a champion in life.

“You can become a better person, a better father, a better mother, a better brother. This is important, too. I’m sure that if I wasn’t the best champion today, I changed my life. I stopped drinking after four years of training.

“I already won, that’s a victory and it makes me a champion in life. That’s it. Thank you for everything, thank you for the motivation. Chama.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Who do you believe will leave Las Vegas as the UFC light heavyweight champion? What is Alex Pereira’s best route to victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

