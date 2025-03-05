Alex Pereira sends inspirational message to teammates ahead of UFC 313
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has sent a message to his teammates heading into the blockbuster UFC 313 event this weekend.
On Saturday night, Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the fourth time. He will do so against Magomed Ankalaev, with many believing that this is the toughest test ‘Poatan’ has faced since arriving at 205 pounds. When you look at Ankalaev’s track record, it’s hard to argue against that.
Still, Pereira seems to be as confident as ever, and he’s ready for whatever his opponent has for him at UFC 313. Alex works with a tight group of teammates who have helped him prepare for this encounter, and who have helped him become the champion he is today.
In a recent clip, he’s seen praising his team and offering them words of encouragement.
Pereira sends inspirational message to his teammates
“The dream of being a fighter, to make a living from fighting or of being a champion? As Glover Glover [Teixeira] says, that’s not for everyone,” he explained. “Unfortunately that’s how it works. But if you can’t be a champion as a fighter you can be a champion in life.
“You can become a better person, a better father, a better mother, a better brother. This is important, too. I’m sure that if I wasn’t the best champion today, I changed my life. I stopped drinking after four years of training.
“I already won, that’s a victory and it makes me a champion in life. That’s it. Thank you for everything, thank you for the motivation. Chama.”
