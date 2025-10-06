Merab Dvalishvili makes it clear he wants to stay in the bantamweight division

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the division.

Last Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship. He did so with a solid performance against Cory Sandhagen, as he once again proved why he’s one of the pound for pound best fighters on the planet right now. Of course, the focus has suddenly shifted to what’s next for him, with one of the big rumors being a rematch against Petr Yan.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Some, though, have suggested that he could venture up to take on Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight. Dvalishvili has always seemed pretty hesitant about that idea, with one of the reasons being because he has a pretty respectful relationship with the Australian sensation.

When asked once again about going up to featherweight, where his friend Aljamain Sterling also currently competes, Dvalishvili had the following to say.

Dvalishvili wants to stay at bantamweight

“This is my division,” Dvalishvili said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “I’m comfortable here. I don’t want to try and go up and make a mess because I don’t want to be without an invite. Like if somebody shows up at [Aljamain Sterling’s] wedding tomorrow, I would crush his face in, we would be mad. … I’m comfortable here. I want to be my division’s champion.

“I have respect for all these guys, especially my brother Aljamain Sterling, Volkanovski, I don’t want to fight these guys. I’m good here. I don’t know, we’ll see. So far, I have next plan to fight Petr Yan.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you prefer to see Merab Dvalishvili venture up to the featherweight division or stay at bantamweight? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!