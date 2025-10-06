Merab Dvalishvili makes it clear he wants to stay in the bantamweight division

By Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili submits Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the division.

Last Saturday night, Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship. He did so with a solid performance against Cory Sandhagen, as he once again proved why he’s one of the pound for pound best fighters on the planet right now. Of course, the focus has suddenly shifted to what’s next for him, with one of the big rumors being a rematch against Petr Yan.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Some, though, have suggested that he could venture up to take on Alexander Volkanovski at featherweight. Dvalishvili has always seemed pretty hesitant about that idea, with one of the reasons being because he has a pretty respectful relationship with the Australian sensation.

When asked once again about going up to featherweight, where his friend Aljamain Sterling also currently competes, Dvalishvili had the following to say.

Dvalishvili wants to stay at bantamweight

“This is my division,” Dvalishvili said at the evening’s post-fight press conference. “I’m comfortable here. I don’t want to try and go up and make a mess because I don’t want to be without an invite. Like if somebody shows up at [Aljamain Sterling’s] wedding tomorrow, I would crush his face in, we would be mad. … I’m comfortable here. I want to be my division’s champion.

“I have respect for all these guys, especially my brother Aljamain Sterling, Volkanovski, I don’t want to fight these guys. I’m good here. I don’t know, we’ll see. So far, I have next plan to fight Petr Yan.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you prefer to see Merab Dvalishvili venture up to the featherweight division or stay at bantamweight? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reveals he planned to call out Jon Jones following UFC 320 victory

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev UFC weigh-in
Magomed Ankalaev

Daniel Cormier backs Magomed Ankalaev to bounce back strong from UFC 320 loss

Harry Kettle - October 6, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has backed Magomed Ankalaev to come back strong following his UFC 320 defeat.

Alex Pereira stops Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320
UFC

Alex Pereira may have suffered major injury in UFC 320 win over Magomed Ankalaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira believes he might have suffered a big injury.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili reveals historic plans after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has historic plans following UFC 320, and he wants to complete them before 2025 ends.

Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Petr Yan calls for rematch with Merab Dvalishvili after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025

UFC bantamweight contender Petr Yan has made it clear that he wants to fight Merab Dvalishvili in his next outing.

Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC

Dana White reacts to incredible final round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC White House fight claims

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Conor McGregor is claiming he’s already secured a fight on the UFC White House card, and Dana White has responded.

Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320
UFC

Jiri Prochazka explains being emotional after Alex Pereira's UFC 320 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

Jiri Prochazka displayed emotion following Alex Pereira’s emphatic UFC 320 win, and he explained why.

Alex Pereira Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev calls for showdown with Alex Pereira after UFC 320

Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has teased a showdown with Alex Pereira following UFC 320.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Dana White

Dana White gives interesting response to Alex Pereira's heavyweight request following UFC 320

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025

UFC 320 is in the books, and Dana White has a response to a potential heavyweight move for Alex Pereira.