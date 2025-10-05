Alex Pereira may have suffered major injury in UFC 320 win over Magomed Ankalaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Alex Pereira stops Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira believes he might have suffered a big injury.

Pereira fought Magomed Ankalaev in the UFC 320 main event this past Saturday. This was a rematch with the 205-pound gold at stake. In their first encounter, Ankalaev took the light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. The rematch played out far differently, as “Poatan” stopped Ankalaev in the first round via TKO.

It was a dominant win that lasted just over a minute, but Pereira may have not walked out of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas unscathed. During the UFC 320 post-fight press conference, Pereira shared with reporters that he thinks his foot was injured in the bout.

“It’s my foot, and I’m pretty sure it’s broken,” Pereira said.

If Pereira wouldn’t have been able to finish Ankalaev in the opening frame, the narrative post-fight might’ve been drastically different if he did indeed suffer a broken foot. Luckily for “Poatan,” the result isn’t in doubt.

Aside from worrying about his injury status, Pereira is looking forward to what’s next. “Poatan” has his sights set on the heavyweight division. He specifically wants to face UFC legend Jon Jones on the UFC White House card in 2026.

Speaking to reporters during the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White said that while he isn’t opposed to Pereira fighting at heavyweight, he doesn’t believe it makes sense. The UFC boss believes there are still viable matchups for “Poatan” at 205 pounds, but he might be swayed into giving “Poatan” what he wants due to how much of a company man he’s been.

The question is, would the UFC be willing to allow Pereira to fight Jones at the White House? White has made it clear that he doesn’t believe Jones can be trusted in a spot as big as the White House card, but stranger things have happened.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

