Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

By Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.

As we know, Tom Aspinall has been through a tough time as of late. He’s currently dealing with a pretty severe eye injury courtesy of a double eye poke from Ciryl Gane, and for some reason, the Englishman is the one who has been receiving the most criticism, with some MMA fans and fellow fighters suggesting that he should have continued to push forward with the contest.

Dana White, at the post-fight press conference, suggested that Aspinall “didn’t want” to continue. Tom responded to the boss during a recent video, and even revealed that there hasn’t been any real contact between the two parties since the incident happened.

In a recent interview, Henry Cejudo gave his thoughts on the Aspinall/White situation as someone who has had a few things to say about Dana himself in the past.

Cejudo issues warning to Aspinall

“The biggest thing that Tom [Aspinall] needs to take from all this is he has to remember that Dana White’s a promoter,” Cejudo told Shakiel Mahjouri during fight week. “He’s a fighter. Dana White has never fought in the cage before.

“I don’t think he’d be able to take anything personal because you’re an employee under the boss so don’t fight with him, bro,” Cejudo advised having admitted to being frustrated with the UFC president in the past. “It is what it is. That’s probably what makes Dana a good promoter, he’s gonna say what he feels and more importantly, I kind of appreciate it.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe that we will see Tom Aspinall compete in the cage in 2026? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

