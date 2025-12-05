Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan’s claim that he was injured during their first fight

By Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has hit back at Petr Yan after he claimed that he was injured during their first fight.

Tomorrow night, Merab Dvalishvili will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Petr Yan at UFC 323. It has the potential to be one of the most intriguing fights of the year, especially given the insane activity of Merab who, in 2025 alone, has been able to put together a 3-0 run.

RELATED: UFC 323’s Petr Yan not overly impressed by Merab Dvalishvili’s activity

Yan, meanwhile, has fought his way back to a title shot courtesy of a three-fight unbeaten streak. While he has fought and lost to Dvalishvili once before, he seems as prepared as ever to go in there and really give the champion a tough test.

During the pre-fight press conference, Dvalishvili and Yan went back and forth over Petr’s claims that he was dealing with an injury in their first bout.

Dvalishvili hits back at Yan’s injury claims

“In my first fight, I fought with him with one arm,” Yan said during Thursday’s UFC 323 pre-fight press conference. “He tried 49 takedowns.”

Merab, as you can imagine, responded.

“Petr, you are better than this,” Dvalishvili responded. “Stop making excuses. Please, no excuses. When I will beat you (Saturday), what excuse are you going to make? Tell me now. Are you going to make excuse when I will beat you again? Tell me now, please.

“Are you going to make any excuse? Are you going to make an excuse on Dec. 6 or not? Tell me now, please. Do you have any injuries now? I have a question for you. Do you have any injuries now? Do you have injuries or no? Yes or no? I guess no.”

“Guys, I feel great,” Yan said. “This Saturday, you’re going to see me in the best shape of my life.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan UFC

Related

Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025
Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.

Aiemann Zahabi
UFC

Aiemann Zahabi's "selfish" reason behind picking Merab Dvalishvili to best Petr Yan at UFC 323

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Aiemann Zahabi has his own vested interests in why he is leaning more on the “and still” side than “and new” in Saturday’s pay-per-view title challenge at bantamweight. Merab Dvalishvili aims to defend his 135-pound crown and defeat Petr Yan for a second time when the two battle in a rematch at UFC 323.

Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett absolutely rips 'nobody' Arman Tsarukyan: 'He’s a boring b*****d'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett isn’t a fan of Arman Tsarukyan.

Leon Edwards enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Leon Edwards finally breaks social media silence after first KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili speaks with Joe Rogan after his victory at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili makes shocking choice for next opponent after UFC 323, dismisses Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is eying a fresh, new challenge with a win this Saturday at UFC 323 over Petr Yan.

Alexandre Pantoja poses for a photo with his family after his win at UFC 296
UFC

VIDEO | Alexandre Pantoja watches heartfelt message from son ahead of UFC 323 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - December 4, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja received an emotional message from his young son ahead of his co-headlining fight at UFC 323.

Petr Yan
UFC

Petr Yan expects immediate rematch for Merab Dvalishvili if he beats him at UFC 323: 'Would be a really cool trilogy'

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2025

Petr Yan knows he will have to beat Merab Dvalishvili twice if he’s going to remain the bantamweight champion.

Alexandre Pantoja, UFC 317, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC 323's Alexandre Pantoja makes plans clear if he defeats Joshua Van

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 4, 2025

Alexandre Pantoja has clear plans if he can earn another successful title defense at UFC 323.