Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan’s claim that he was injured during their first fight

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has hit back at Petr Yan after he claimed that he was injured during their first fight.

Tomorrow night, Merab Dvalishvili will defend the UFC bantamweight championship against Petr Yan at UFC 323. It has the potential to be one of the most intriguing fights of the year, especially given the insane activity of Merab who, in 2025 alone, has been able to put together a 3-0 run.

Yan, meanwhile, has fought his way back to a title shot courtesy of a three-fight unbeaten streak. While he has fought and lost to Dvalishvili once before, he seems as prepared as ever to go in there and really give the champion a tough test.

During the pre-fight press conference, Dvalishvili and Yan went back and forth over Petr’s claims that he was dealing with an injury in their first bout.

Dvalishvili hits back at Yan’s injury claims

“In my first fight, I fought with him with one arm,” Yan said during Thursday’s UFC 323 pre-fight press conference. “He tried 49 takedowns.”

Merab, as you can imagine, responded.

“Petr, you are better than this,” Dvalishvili responded. “Stop making excuses. Please, no excuses. When I will beat you (Saturday), what excuse are you going to make? Tell me now. Are you going to make excuse when I will beat you again? Tell me now, please.

“Are you going to make any excuse? Are you going to make an excuse on Dec. 6 or not? Tell me now, please. Do you have any injuries now? I have a question for you. Do you have any injuries now? Do you have injuries or no? Yes or no? I guess no.”

“Guys, I feel great,” Yan said. “This Saturday, you’re going to see me in the best shape of my life.”

