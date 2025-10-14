Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burnout as he prepares to defend his UFC bantamweight championship once again.

For the fourth time this year, Merab Dvalishvili has been booked to defend his UFC world title. He will do so against Petr Yan at UFC 323 in a rematch of their fascinating first encounter a few years back. On that occasion, Merab managed to get the win, pushing him closer to an eventual crack at the gold.

Now, with Dvalishvili being 3-0 for the year and Yan being on a three-fight win streak, it’s time for them to run it back. While it was a fairly one-sided fight the first time around, you’d have to imagine that Yan has gone back to the drawing board in an attempt to fix his mistakes prior to them throwing down once again.

Some have suggested that Dvalishvili could be at risk of burning out. In the mind of Merab, though, that isn’t a major concern.

Dvalishvili looks ahead to Yan rematch

“It’s gonna be a good fight,” Dvalishvili said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” “He’s a former champion. He has a lot of wins in the UFC. It’s gonna be a fun fight, and I’m taking quick turnaround. It’s good, I’m busy, and I’m willing to fight also in March. February will be in Australia, I don’t think they gonna give me this. In March would be realistically.”

“I’m fine with him,” Dvalishvili said. “As a fighter, I give him so much respect. Also, as a family man, he has a beautiful family, five kids, and he’s a good father. Good for him, God bless him. Hopefully, he’s a better person now.”

“Yes, but I’m not afraid of even losing something,” Dvalishvili said when asked if he’s worried about burnout. “Listen, I’m a fighter. I know I’m not gonna win all these fights, but listen, I love this, and like I said, when I have a fight, I’m more focused. I live a more healthy lifestyle, and yeah, I just want to improve.”

