UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo’s UFC Rio retirement

By Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Jose Aldo

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Earlier this year following his controversial loss to Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo announced his retirement from mixed martial arts for the second time. While that happened back in May, the Brazilian legend was given a proper farewell this weekend at UFC Rio when he walked to the cage one last time before putting his gloves in the middle of the Octagon.

RELATED: Jose Aldo made a bold change to his training regimen in final years of UFC career

At the age of 39, this is a decision that makes a lot of sense, but it’s still sad to see a legend like Aldo walk away. With that being said, not everyone was too pleased with the move by the UFC.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Daniel Cormier had the following to say about Aldo’s latest farewell.

Cormier’s view on Aldo’s second retirement

“Let me say this, as a massive fan of Jose Aldo Jr, that is me laying down a foundation of my love for Jose Aldo, I’m over it,” Cormier said on the recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“I’m done with it. I’m done with it. At the Hall of Fame when he retired, I was emotional, I was emotional watching him, hearing his song and I was like this is so good, going into the Hall of Fame, the stress of all his career is done.

“He didn’t get out clean because no one does, but he got out in a way where his legacy is intact… Then he goes and fights again. And he walks out in Brazil, he comes out to ‘Run This Town’, it’s very emotional.

“Let me tell you something, I can’t get emotional for someone multiple times like that, over and over again, so I’m done with it. Jose, I just want you to be done, if you’re done, you’re done.

“If (the UFC) go to São Paulo and he does a retirement ceremony again where he goes and puts his gloves down, I’m throwing something at my TV,” he continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jose Aldo UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, Jon Jones

Alex Pereira believes Jon Jones is interested in UFC White House superfight

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili Celebrates UFC 316 Win
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili isn't worried about burning out ahead of Petr Yan rematch at UFC 323

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about burnout as he prepares to defend his UFC bantamweight championship once again.

Charles Oliveira
Mateusz Gamrot

What's next for Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot after UFC Rio?

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

The UFC was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Saturday for a solid UFC Rio Fight Night card. The main event saw Charles Oliveira taking on Mateusz Gamrot at lightweight.

Gable Steveson
UFC

Gable Steveson says it’s "not crazy" to potentially see him on White House card amid projected "very fast" UFC path

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Gable Steveson is admittedly early in his MMA career, but his broader combat sports pedigree could make him an intriguing potential addition to the UFC White House card. The man who won Olympic gold in wrestling, representing America, along with being a two-time winner of the Dan Hodge trophy as well as a pair of NCAA division I championship distinctions, is certainly more well-positioned for that kind of look than many 1-0 MMA fighters.

Serhiy Sidey
UFC 322

Serhiy Sidey comments after being forced out of UFC 322

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025

Serhiy Sidey is faced with a frustrating bump in the road as a major setback in his UFC 322 preparations has forced him to withdraw from the card. The pullout from his bantamweight bout with Malcolm Wellmaker has scrapped that particular pairing, but MMA Junkie has reported that the promotion is seeking a replacement for the undefeated Wellmaker.

Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz returns at final UFC PPV of 2025

Dylan Bowker - October 13, 2025
Tom Aspinall celebrates after winning the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 295
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall promises to vacate UFC belt if title fight offered to one heavyweight

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is prepared to end his title reign if the promotion offers one Top 10 contender a title shot.

Sean Brady reacts during his introduction at UFC London
Sean Brady

Sean Brady's welterweight return set for UFC 322 vs. ferocious KO artist

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady will face one of the division’s brightest young stars in hopes of securing a title shot.

Merab Dvalishvili and Joe Rogan at UFC 320
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili shares prediction for Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott at UFC 323

Cole Shelton - October 13, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili expects Henry Cejudo to turn back the clock at UFC 323.

Tom Aspinall appears at a pre-fight press conference for UFC 321
UFC

Tom Aspinall reveals 'really dark' moment that nearly led to abrupt UFC retirement

Curtis Calhoun - October 13, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall nearly hung up the gloves not long before a traumatic injury suffered against Curtis Blaydes.