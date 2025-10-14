UFC legend gives interesting reaction to Jose Aldo’s UFC Rio retirement

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the recent retirement of Jose Aldo at UFC Rio.

Earlier this year following his controversial loss to Aiemann Zahabi, Jose Aldo announced his retirement from mixed martial arts for the second time. While that happened back in May, the Brazilian legend was given a proper farewell this weekend at UFC Rio when he walked to the cage one last time before putting his gloves in the middle of the Octagon.

At the age of 39, this is a decision that makes a lot of sense, but it’s still sad to see a legend like Aldo walk away. With that being said, not everyone was too pleased with the move by the UFC.

In a recent episode of his podcast, Daniel Cormier had the following to say about Aldo’s latest farewell.

Cormier’s view on Aldo’s second retirement

“Let me say this, as a massive fan of Jose Aldo Jr, that is me laying down a foundation of my love for Jose Aldo, I’m over it,” Cormier said on the recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“I’m done with it. I’m done with it. At the Hall of Fame when he retired, I was emotional, I was emotional watching him, hearing his song and I was like this is so good, going into the Hall of Fame, the stress of all his career is done.

“He didn’t get out clean because no one does, but he got out in a way where his legacy is intact… Then he goes and fights again. And he walks out in Brazil, he comes out to ‘Run This Town’, it’s very emotional.

“Let me tell you something, I can’t get emotional for someone multiple times like that, over and over again, so I’m done with it. Jose, I just want you to be done, if you’re done, you’re done.

“If (the UFC) go to São Paulo and he does a retirement ceremony again where he goes and puts his gloves down, I’m throwing something at my TV,” he continued.

