Controversial UFC fighter makes wild claim about Megan Fox DMs

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is known as one of the biggest trash talkers in MMA. Some of his remarks have been somewhat questionable in terms of veracity, and his recent remarks about Hollywood actress Megan Fox definitely fit that bill.

Covington recently linked up with streamer N3on, and during their conversation, claimed he got a DM from Fox.

“My whole life, the baddest b****h, I always thought it was Megan Fox,” Covington said (via Men’s Journal). “That was the girl.

“After one of my fights, she messaged me, dude,” Covington added. “She was just like, ‘Colby, you’re my favorite UFC bad guy.’ I went from f***king idolizing her, thinking she’s beautiful, she’s in my DMs first.”