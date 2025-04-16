Controversial UFC fighter makes wild claim about Megan Fox DMs

By BJ Penn Staff - April 16, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is known as one of the biggest trash talkers in MMA. Some of his remarks have been somewhat questionable in terms of veracity, and his recent remarks about Hollywood actress Megan Fox definitely fit that bill.

Colby Covington, Megan Fox, UFC, MMA

Covington recently linked up with streamer N3on, and during their conversation, claimed he got a DM from Fox.

“My whole life, the baddest b****h, I always thought it was Megan Fox,” Covington said (via Men’s Journal). “That was the girl.

“After one of my fights, she messaged me, dude,” Covington added. “She was just like, ‘Colby, you’re my favorite UFC bad guy.’ I went from f***king idolizing her, thinking she’s beautiful, she’s in my DMs first.”

Did Megan Fox really DM Colby Covington?

Covington seems to have showed N3on the alleged DM from Fox. However, fans are going to have a hard time believing this claim until he shows proof publicly.

Covington has been a member of the UFC welterweight top 15 for years. However, the trash-talking contender has failed in all three of his bids at the division’s title, first losing twice to Kamaru Usman, and then to Leon Edwards in one of the most insipid title performances in UFC history. After losing to Edwards, he returned late last year to fight rising contender Joaquin Buckley. He lost that fight by doctor stoppage.

Megan Fox, who entered the Hollywood limelight with her role in the Transformers franchise, has appeared at a handful of UFC events in the past. She recently dated rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK), who had an infamous run-in with UFC star Conor McGregor in 2021.

Covington doesn’t currently have a fight booked. While he is still talking trash about just about everybody, his days as an elite welterweight seem to be over.

As for Fox, she is still acting, but she doesn’t seem any more likely to receive an Oscar nod than Covington is to win a UFC title.

