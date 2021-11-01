|Last Fight:
|Louis Glismann
|Age:
|33
|Height
|5'11"
|Weight
|170 lbs
|Nick Name:
|Emil Meek
|Nationality:
|Norway
|Association:
|Xtreme Couture
|Reach
74 in (189 cm)
|Stance
|Orthodox
|Team
|Frontline Academy MMA Trondheim
|Years active
|2012–present
|W / L
|Opponent
|Event/Date
|Method
|Referee
|Round
|Time
|loss
|Louis Glismann
|Ares FC 2 - Ares Fighting Championship 2
Dec/11/2021
|Submission (Armbar)Rich Mitchell
|Rich Mitchell
|1
|1:00
|loss
|Jake Matthews
|UFC Fight Night 168 - Felder vs. Hooker
Feb/23/2020
|Decision (Unanimous)John Sharp
|John Sharp
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Bartosz Fabinski
|UFC Fight Night 134 - Shogun vs. Smith
Jul/22/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)Kevin Sataki
|Kevin Sataki
|3
|5:00
|loss
|Kamaru Usman
|UFC Fight Night 124 - Stephens vs. Choi
Jan/14/2018
|Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson
|Keith Peterson
|3
|5:00
|win
|Jordan Mein
|UFC 206 - Holloway vs. Pettis
Dec/10/2016
|Decision (Unanimous)Dan Miragliotta
|Dan Miragliotta
|3
|5:00
|win
|Rousimar Palhares
|Venator FC 3 - Palhares vs. Meek
May/21/2016
|KO (Punches and Elbows)Lorenzo Spoto
|Lorenzo Spoto
|1
|0:45
|win
|Christophe Van Dijck
|BOB 5 - Battle of Botnia 2015
Nov/28/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|2
|N/A
|win
|Kai Puolakka
|Cage - Cage 32
Oct/23/2015
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)Lassi Minkkinen
|Lassi Minkkinen
|3
|2:20
|loss
|Albert Odzimkowski
|FEN 8 - Summer Edition
Jul/31/2015
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|3:30
|NC
|Piotr Danelski
|BA 7 - Exped Cup
Mar/14/2015
|No Contest (Overturned by the Promoter)Bartosz Wegielnik
|Bartosz Wegielnik
|3
|5:00
|win
|Per Franklin
|Superior Challenge 9 - Gothenburg
Nov/23/2013
|TKO (Punch)
|2
|1:40
|win
|Tato Primera
|SHC 8 - Paraisy vs. Balde
Sep/21/2013
|TKO (Punches)Boris Regard
|Boris Regard
|1
|0:50
|win
|Raymond Jarman
|EMMA 5 - Frederiksberg
Apr/19/2013
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|N/A
|win
|Frodi Vitalis Hansen
|EMMA 4 - Fight Time in Viborg
Mar/02/2013
|TKO (Punches)Rene Funtes Martin
|Rene Funtes Martin
|1
|1:00
|loss
|Mohammed Abdallah
|FG 25 - Fighter Gala 25
May/12/2012
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|4:33
|win
|Magnus Frekman
|RMP - Ultimate Rage 1
Mar/12/2011
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|0:25
|win
|Nico Moller
|CFL 2 - Cage Fight Live
Nov/19/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Per Franklin
|FG 18 - No Fear
Feb/12/2011
|Decision (Unanimous)
|3
|5:00
|win
|Milan Silva
|FG 17 - House of Pain
Nov/13/2010
|TKO (Punches)
|1
|2:22
|win
|Thomas Plet
|FG 14 - Ice Cold
May/29/2010
|Submission (Guillotine Choke)
|1
|0:00