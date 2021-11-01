advertisement - continue reading below
Emil Meek Fighter Statistics

Pro MMA Record: 13-6-0 NC(1)

Meek grew up in Nesna in Nordland, and later lived in Mosjøen, Trondheim and Oslo. In 2009, Meek started his mixed martial arts (MMA) career at the now defunct, Trondheim Fight Gym. Emil Meek runs MMA Trondheim together with Thomas Formo.

Last Fight: Louis Glismann
Age: 33
Height 5'11"
Weight 170 lbs
Nick Name: Emil Meek
Nationality: Norway
Association: Xtreme Couture
13 Wins
KO / TKO
8
61%
Submission
2
15%
Decisions
3
23%
6 Losses
KO / TKO
2
33%
Submission
1
16%
Decisions
3
50%

Wiki Stats

Reach .mw-parser-output .frac{white-space:nowrap}.mw-parser-output .frac .num,.mw-parser-output .frac .den{font-size:80%;line-height:0;vertical-align:super}.mw-parser-output .frac .den{vertical-align:sub}.mw-parser-output .sr-only{border:0;clip:rect(0,0,0,0);height:1px;margin:-1px;overflow:hidden;padding:0;position:absolute;width:1px}74 in (189 cm)
Stance Orthodox
Team Frontline Academy MMA Trondheim
Years active 2012–present

FAQ's

Emil Meek next fight?
N/A
Emil Meek last fight?
Emil Meek lost their last fight against Louis Glismann by Submission (Armbar)Rich Mitchell on Dec. 11, 2021 at Ares FC 2 - Ares Fighting Championship 2.
Is Emil Meek retired?
Emil Meek last fought Louis Glismann 4 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered active.
Where is Emil Meek from?
Emil Meek is from Trondheim, Norway.
Has Emil Meek ever been knocked out?
Emil Meek has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Albert Odzimkowski on Jul. 31, 2015 at FEN 8 - Summer Edition
How long has Emil Meek been fighting?
Emil Meek has been fighting for a period of 11 years 6 months and 13 days, their first fight was on May. 29, 2010 at FG 14 - Ice Cold. They have accumalated roughly 2 hours, 23 minutes and 25 seconds of combat.

Fight Record

W / L Opponent Event/Date Method Referee Round Time
loss Louis Glismann Ares FC 2 - Ares Fighting Championship 2
Dec/11/2021 		Submission (Armbar)Rich Mitchell Rich Mitchell 1 1:00
loss Jake Matthews UFC Fight Night 168 - Felder vs. Hooker
Feb/23/2020 		Decision (Unanimous)John Sharp John Sharp 3 5:00
loss Bartosz Fabinski UFC Fight Night 134 - Shogun vs. Smith
Jul/22/2018 		Decision (Unanimous)Kevin Sataki Kevin Sataki 3 5:00
loss Kamaru Usman UFC Fight Night 124 - Stephens vs. Choi
Jan/14/2018 		Decision (Unanimous)Keith Peterson Keith Peterson 3 5:00
win Jordan Mein UFC 206 - Holloway vs. Pettis
Dec/10/2016 		Decision (Unanimous)Dan Miragliotta Dan Miragliotta 3 5:00
win Rousimar Palhares Venator FC 3 - Palhares vs. Meek
May/21/2016 		KO (Punches and Elbows)Lorenzo Spoto Lorenzo Spoto 1 0:45
win Christophe Van Dijck BOB 5 - Battle of Botnia 2015
Nov/28/2015 		TKO (Punches) 2 N/A
win Kai Puolakka Cage - Cage 32
Oct/23/2015 		Submission (Guillotine Choke)Lassi Minkkinen Lassi Minkkinen 3 2:20
loss Albert Odzimkowski FEN 8 - Summer Edition
Jul/31/2015 		TKO (Punches) 1 3:30
NC Piotr Danelski BA 7 - Exped Cup
Mar/14/2015 		No Contest (Overturned by the Promoter)Bartosz Wegielnik Bartosz Wegielnik 3 5:00
win Per Franklin Superior Challenge 9 - Gothenburg
Nov/23/2013 		TKO (Punch) 2 1:40
win Tato Primera SHC 8 - Paraisy vs. Balde
Sep/21/2013 		TKO (Punches)Boris Regard Boris Regard 1 0:50
win Raymond Jarman EMMA 5 - Frederiksberg
Apr/19/2013 		TKO (Punches) 1 N/A
win Frodi Vitalis Hansen EMMA 4 - Fight Time in Viborg
Mar/02/2013 		TKO (Punches)Rene Funtes Martin Rene Funtes Martin 1 1:00
loss Mohammed Abdallah FG 25 - Fighter Gala 25
May/12/2012 		TKO (Punches) 1 4:33
win Magnus Frekman RMP - Ultimate Rage 1
Mar/12/2011 		TKO (Punches) 1 0:25
win Nico Moller CFL 2 - Cage Fight Live
Nov/19/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Per Franklin FG 18 - No Fear
Feb/12/2011 		Decision (Unanimous) 3 5:00
win Milan Silva FG 17 - House of Pain
Nov/13/2010 		TKO (Punches) 1 2:22
win Thomas Plet FG 14 - Ice Cold
May/29/2010 		Submission (Guillotine Choke) 1 0:00
