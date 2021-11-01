Emil Meek Fighter Statistics Pro MMA Record: 13-6-0 NC(1)

FAQ's

Emil Meek next fight? N/A

Emil Meek last fight? Emil Meek lost their last fight against Louis Glismann by Submission (Armbar)Rich Mitchell on Dec. 11, 2021 at Ares FC 2 - Ares Fighting Championship 2.

Is Emil Meek retired? Emil Meek last fought Louis Glismann 4 months and 24 days ago, and should be considered active.

Where is Emil Meek from? Emil Meek is from Trondheim, Norway.

Has Emil Meek ever been knocked out? Emil Meek has lost 2 times by KO/TKO. Their last defeat TKO (Punches) from Albert Odzimkowski on Jul. 31, 2015 at FEN 8 - Summer Edition