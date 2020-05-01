Dana White reveals official UFC fight cards for May 13 and May 16 events

Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship are gearing up for a return to action next weekend with UFC 249 set to take place on May 9 in Florida.

The promotion is hoping to make up for multiple postponed events by holding three fight cards in just eight days. In addition to UFC 249 on May 9, the organization is also planning to hold events in Jacksonville, Florida on May 13 and May 16.

The May 13 fight card is set to be headlined by a key light heavyweight tilt between former title challengers Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The event will also feature an interesting heavyweight bout as veteran Ben Rothwell takes on divisional newcomer Ovince Saint Preux.

Get the full UFC Fight Card for May 13, courtesy of Dana White, below:

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Drew Dober vs. Alexander Hernandez

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Simon

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises

Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras

Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher

As for the May 16 event, that fight card is set to be headlined by a key heavyweight matchup between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

The Florida-based UFC event will also feature a highly anticipated middleweight scrap between Eryk Anders and Krzysztof Jotko.

Get the full UFC Fight Card for May 16 in Jacksonville below, courtesy of Dana White:

Walt Harris vs. Alistair Overeem

Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Edson Barboza vs. Dan Ige

Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Marlon Vera vs. TBD

Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Giga Chikadze vs. Mike Davis

Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

