Anderson Silva draws new opponent on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing card

Anderson Silva won’t be renewing a rivalry before the end of 2025, but he will still be facing a fellow ex-UFC champion.

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that with Chris Weidman injured, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley will now be facing “The Spider” in a cruiserweight boxing match on Dec. 19. The bout will be featured on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua.

In a press release, Silva responded to the change.

“I believe that change always happens for a reason,” said Anderson Silva. “I am focused on doing a good job. Always respecting my opponent and showing total respect to the boxing world.”

Woodley briefly commented on stepping up to face a UFC Hall of Famer in Silva.

“Rising to occasions like this are the moments where legends are born,” said Tyron Woodley.

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian also chimed in on the change from Weidman to Woodley for Silva’s upcoming bout.

“Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley is an iconic matchup, continuing to elevate Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day into one of the most scintillating combat sports events of the decade,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. “This is the gladiatorial sport spectacle of the 21st century. A main event that has engaged the entire world. Bringing back two of the MMA GOATS into the spotlight on a global stage, live on Netflix, reflects the magnitude of this card. Alycia Baumgardner making a 12×3:00 unified title defense in the co-main event and stepping up beside Amanda Serrano in the history books with this statement for equality, and a championship-stacked undercard featuring Cherneka Johnson, Yokasta Valle, and more, Friday, December 19 is poised to become one of the most unforgettable nights in boxing history.”

Silva last entered the boxing ring back in October 2022. He dropped a unanimous decision to Paul. Woodley’s most recent boxing match was also against Paul in late 2021. “The Chosen One” was knocked out in the sixth round.