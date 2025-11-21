Anderson Silva draws new opponent on Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua boxing card

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 21, 2025
Anderson Silva boxing workout

Anderson Silva won’t be renewing a rivalry before the end of 2025, but he will still be facing a fellow ex-UFC champion.

Most Valuable Promotions has announced that with Chris Weidman injured, former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley will now be facing “The Spider” in a cruiserweight boxing match on Dec. 19. The bout will be featured on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua.

In a press release, Silva responded to the change.

“I believe that change always happens for a reason,” said Anderson Silva. “I am focused on doing a good job. Always respecting my opponent and showing total respect to the boxing world.”

Woodley briefly commented on stepping up to face a UFC Hall of Famer in Silva.

“Rising to occasions like this are the moments where legends are born,” said Tyron Woodley.

Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian also chimed in on the change from Weidman to Woodley for Silva’s upcoming bout.

“Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley is an iconic matchup, continuing to elevate Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day into one of the most scintillating combat sports events of the decade,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. “This is the gladiatorial sport spectacle of the 21st century. A main event that has engaged the entire world. Bringing back two of the MMA GOATS into the spotlight on a global stage, live on Netflix, reflects the magnitude of this card. Alycia Baumgardner making a 12×3:00 unified title defense in the co-main event and stepping up beside Amanda Serrano in the history books with this statement for equality, and a championship-stacked undercard featuring Cherneka Johnson, Yokasta Valle, and more, Friday, December 19 is poised to become one of the most unforgettable nights in boxing history.”

Silva last entered the boxing ring back in October 2022. He dropped a unanimous decision to Paul. Woodley’s most recent boxing match was also against Paul in late 2021. “The Chosen One” was knocked out in the sixth round.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Anderson Silva Boxing News Tyron Woodley

Related

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua working with Oleksandr Usyk before Jake Paul bout

Dylan Bowker - November 21, 2025
Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul shake hands at the PFL: Battle of the Giants press conference
Boxing News

Jake Paul goes on rant against 'idiot' Francis Ngannou for not accepting December boxing showdown

Curtis Calhoun - November 21, 2025

Tensions continue to escalate between PFL business partners Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou over Ngannou’s recent decline of a fight offer.

Tommy Fury Jake Paul
Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury blasts "son" Jake Paul about calculated rematch offer pre-Anthony Joshua booking

Dylan Bowker - November 18, 2025

Tommy Fury fired off a retort on social media to Jake Paul after a not-so-thinly veiled dig at him was noticed. Anthony Joshua will officially step into the ring against Paul on December 19th after some scrambling to find an opponent for the influencer after the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight, which was initially set to go down a few days ago, fell out.

Jake Paul empty arena
Boxing News

Jake Paul makes shocking admission ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 18, 2025

Jake Paul has been quite honest about his upcoming showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul

Jake Paul opens as a gigantic underdog ahead of professional bout against Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025

Jake Paul made a surprising announcement on Monday.

Dana White gesture at UFC press conference

Dana White shares grim outlook for Jake Paul amid Anthony Joshua fight rumors

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025
Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua in the ring
Boxing News

Report: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the works after Gervonta Davis fight canceled

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025

Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua are reportedly weeks away from a collision course in the ring.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Jake Paul gets called out by another UFC heavyweight legend amid Gervonta Davis fight cancellation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Jake Paul is quite popular among aging MMA stars after his planned bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canned.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis's coach blames Jake Paul for fight cancelation despite boxer's latest legal issues

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2025

Coach Kenny Ellis blamed Jake Paul for the Gervonta Davis fight cancellation in a since-deleted social media post.

Darren Till, Nate Diaz
Darren Till

Darren Till blasts Nate Diaz among latter's attempt to get Jake Paul rematch

Dylan Bowker - November 6, 2025

Darren Till is not known as one to mince words anyway, but he was especially vocal on social media regarding Nate Diaz’s attempts to secure a rematch with Jake Paul. Paul was initially supposed to fight next week against Gervonta Davis, but legal issues that ‘Tank’ has been facing regarding alleged domestic violence allegations caused the bout to fall out.