Tyson Fury teases wild afterparty for Wilder rematch: ‘I’m going to binge on cocaine and hookers’

Tyson Fury is days out from a rematch with Deontay Wilder. The bout is being touted as one of the biggest heavyweight fights in recent boxing history, and if Fury wins it, he’s plotting one heck of an afterparty.

“After this fight I’m going to binge on cocaine and hookers,” Fury told the Daily Caller (via Boxing Scene).

“Is there anything better than cocaine and hookers? I go to the cheap $30 ones… always give yourself a shot of penicillin before shagging ‘em. If you haven’t got the penicillin, always double-bag up.”

While this comment from Fury is undoubtedly going to generate some headlines, it is most likely a joke. Not only is cocaine illegal, but Fury has also had some substance abuse issues in the past. He’s also been open about his past suicidal ideations, which were understandably exacerbated by his issues which drugs and alcohol. Luckily, he was able to move past period of personal turmoil.

“I had never taken a drug until I was 27; cocaine was the usual one, cocaine and alcohol,” Fury said in an infamous 2018 interview with Joe Rogan. “I look back on it now and I think, ‘would I change that?’ But I wouldn’t, I wouldn’t change a thing because I knew it had to happen.

“I hit the drink, I hit the drugs and I was out all night with the women of the night. I just wanted to die and I wanted to have fun doing it. But when the drink wears off it just leaves you with a bad hangover and even worse depression.”

Fury and Wilder first fought in early 2018. On that night, the pair battled to a controversial draw.

Since then, both men have fought twice. Wilder bested Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, and Fury defeated Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

It’s possible, based on a contractual clause in the contracts for their imminent rematch, that they could fight for a third time thereafter, perhaps this summer.

