Why Terence “Crawford’s gonna win this fight” vs. Canelo Alvarez, per ex-Boxing champ

Canelo Alvarez will take on Terence Crawford this weekend in a generational clash, with Tim Bradley offering up his assessments of the mega fight. Alvarez vs. Crawford goes down on September 13th, with the latter vying for super middleweight glory as the former enters the ring as the undisputed champion at 168 pounds.

Bradley has the anecdotal experience of sparring Crawford and likes the chances that ‘Bud’ has to shock the world on Saturday as he jumps up multiple divisions to achieve legacy galvanizing glory. The sparring work took place in 2011 ahead of Bradley’s clash with Devon Alexander, with the former two-weight world champion easily stopping the sparring partners he had prior to Bradley coming in, and in need of stiffer tests for that camp.

At that point, Crawford had never been in a six-round fight as a pro, while Bradley was a long-time champ at 140 pounds, but the latter came out of the sparring session with an abundance of respect for the young ‘Bud’. Reflecting on the sparring session that Bradley’s coach cut off after the fourth round after Crawford was laying into him [per Bradley’s operative wording], in the context of how he sees Alvarez vs. Crawford playing out in the coming days, Bradley said [via Boxing Scene],

“Crawford’s gonna win this fight with his mind… I’m excited. I’m full of anxiety about the fight itself. I’ve been dreaming about the fight at night and thinking about it all day, the different ways of how Crawford can beat Canelo. Obviously size is a big factor in this. Size doesn’t equate to strength; you can be small and be strong as hell. But when it comes to the brute bulk of Canelo…he’s like a damn bulldozer with skills.” “He can absorb a whole lot. So when you look at it from that standpoint, and understanding what he’s up against, it’s a dangerous fight. I don’t care how you look at it. Especially when you’re coming up multiple weight classes. But that’s why I like it. If Crawford can pull off this victory, man…I know the odds are damn near even, but according to what we all say, ‘there’s weight classes for a reason. A great big man beats a great small man.’ All of that’s being put to the test.”

Terence Crawford has been doubted his whole life, but if anyone can do something like this, it’s Crawford, per Bradley

Further expounding upon why he is siding with Terence Crawford in this cross-divisional mega fight with Canelo Alvarez set to broadcast on Netflix, Bradley continued,