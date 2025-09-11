Suriyanlek targets knockout at ONE Friday Fights 124 despite height disadvantage: “I’m confident in my fists”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2025
Suriyanlek

Suriyanlek Por Yenying believes his power advantage will overcome Decho Por Borirak’s physical dimensions. The veteran Thai striker seeks his 84th career victory against a dangerous opponent riding an eight-fight winning streak in Friday’s main event.

Suriyanlek faces Decho in 132-pound Muay Thai action at ONE Friday Fights 124 on September 12 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 29-year-old hunts another spectacular finish to solidify his contract candidacy.

Recent knockout success against Rambong Sor Therapat showcased Suriyanlek’s ability to find openings under pressure. The second-round finish at ONE Friday Fights 115 demonstrated his adaptability against quality opposition. His confidence reached new heights following the dramatic stoppage that highlighted his counter-punching precision.

Decho presents unique challenges with his 6-inch height advantage and complete skill set. The 22-year-old has evolved beyond his knee-fighting specialty into a well-rounded striker. His eight-fight winning streak includes successive victories over quality opposition in the ONE Friday Fights series.

Physical disadvantages rarely deter Suriyanlek from seeking aggressive finishes. Most assignments have come against larger opponents throughout his ONE Championship tenure. His iron chin and piston-like right hand compensate for size limitations against elite competition.

Seven of eight ONE victories have come inside the distance for the Sangtiennoi Gym representative. Another highlight-reel moment appears within reach if his tactical adjustments prove effective. The veteran understands exactly what vulnerabilities to exploit against Decho’s aggressive style.

“In that fight, I felt the pressure in the first round. But as we kept fighting, I started seeing openings. When he’d throw a knee, his guard would drop, and that’s when my punches could land. The moment I got the knockout, he was throwing a knee, and he walked right into my counter punch,” Suriyanlek said.

“He’s a tall [and] long fighter. He was a fighter who specialized in knee attacks back when we fought five-round fights, but lately, his arsenal is so complete. I’m not a big fan of fighting knee fighters anyway, and he also has that height advantage.”

Suriyanlek outlines tactical approach for contract opportunity

Suriyanlek Por Yenying identified specific timing patterns that create counter-punching opportunities. The veteran plans exploiting moments when Decho transitions into offensive sequences, particularly knee attacks that temporarily lower his guard.

Additional weapons beyond his signature right hand provide tactical versatility. His preparation includes kicks designed to match Decho’s diverse arsenal while maintaining the knockout threat that defines his fighting identity.

Contract implications extend beyond individual victory toward career-defining opportunities. Impressive performances earn $100,000 contracts and main roster advancement that represent life-changing financial security for ambitious fighters.

“I’m confident that I can take him down. If I can block his knees and his close-range weapons. He could get caught with my punch and go down. I’m confident in my fists,” Suriyanlek said.

“My goal in this fight is to do my best. I’m on this path, on this stage, and I have to do my best. If I can get an impressive victory in this fight, I want to go back and fight in a big event again.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

