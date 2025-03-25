Henry Cejudo confirms UFC retirement plan during meeting with Donald Trump
Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has said during a brief interaction with Donald Trump that he plans on retiring from MMA soon.
Throughout the course of his career, Henry Cejudo has achieved some incredible things. First and foremost, he’s an Olympic gold medal winner. Then, after making the transition over to mixed martial arts, he was able to win world titles in two weight classes in the UFC. While he hasn’t quite been able to find success since returning from retirement with three straight losses, his resume is still pretty remarkable.
Following his controversial defeat at the hands of Song Yadong, many have wondered what’s next for Henry Cejudo. Some believe it’d be best for him to retire, whereas others want to see him try and mount one final title push.
In the following clip, where he’s seen speaking to US president Donald Trump, Cejudo confirmed that he won’t be seeing him compete for much longer in the Octagon.
Awesome catching up with the President @realdonaldtrump at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling championships. I can honestly say my reality is better than my dream! #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mTgydLAk17
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 23, 2025
Cejudo confirms retirement plan
“I got one more, then I’m calling it.”
So, if Cejudo is to be believed, we will see him fight one more time in the UFC before he walks away. Of course, given that this would be his second retirement, it’s easy to understand why some folks aren’t overly convinced.
Either way, it’ll be interesting from here to see who Henry ends up fighting in what could be his retirement bout. Hopefully, we get something fun.
What is your favorite memory from the career of Henry Cejudo? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
