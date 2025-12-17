Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to ‘punch Jake Paul’s head in’ in upcoming boxing match

By Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off

UFC lightweight superstar Paddy Pimblett didn’t hold back on Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming boxing match against Anthony Joshua.

Paddy Pimblett is a little over a month away from challenging for the interim lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324. Pimblett and Gaethje headline a stacked card next month as the UFC kicks off its 2026 event slate on its new broadcasting home, Paramount+.

In the meantime, Pimblett is in the middle of fight camp and looks in supreme condition ahead of the Gaethje fight. While Pimblett and Gaethje share mutual respect, they’ll look to earn the right to face undisputed lightweight champ Ilia Topuria upon the latter’s return.

Pimblett is also on Jake Paul’s hit list for a potential fight in the boxing ring, after Paul’s upcoming fight with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Joshua presents the toughest test of Paul’s polarizing boxing career, and few are giving him a chance to get the win on Friday night.

Pimblett, who has had some history with Paul, hopes Joshua puts a brutal end to the hype surrounding Paul and his boxing ambitions.

Paddy Pimblett reignites Jake Paul beef with hopeful prediction

In a recent video uploaded to his Instagram, Pimblett was asked to give his thoughts on the Paul vs. Joshua fight.

“I can’t get over how made this is. How does this helmet think he’s going to have a go at AJ?” Pimblett said.

“Look at the size difference. We all want to see AJ absolutely punch his head in, we might as well help the little —– out, I have an idea actually to help him out with that five-inch reach height advantage [Jake] keeps moaning about…”

Paul made Pimblett a lucrative sparring match offer in 2022, which never came to fruition. Pimblett has remained critical of Paul’s career amidst his UFC rise.

In the meantime, Pimblett and other prominent UFC stars aren’t buying what Paul’s selling ahead of this Friday night.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Boxing News Jake Paul Paddy Pimblett UFC Videos

