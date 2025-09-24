Ryan Garcia slams Jake Paul for upcoming fight with former foe, Paul hits back

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t hold back on Jake Paul for his upcoming fight against one of his former rivals, Gervonta Davis.

Jake Paul will face easily the toughest test of his boxing career when he faces longtime champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on November 15th in Miami. This will mark Paul’s second fight since defeating Mike Tyson last year by unanimous decision, and directly after outpointing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year.

Despite calls for Davis to fight Lamont Roach Jr. in an immediate rematch, the longtime WBC lightweight champ will move up 60 pounds to fight Paul. The fight will be contested with 12-ounce gloves and at a 195-pound catchweight.

The significant size difference between Paul and Davis was on full display during their first press conference faceoff earlier this week. After fans went off on Paul in reaction to the faceoff, one of Davis’s former rivals poured on criticism.

Ryan Garcia and Jake Paul trade barbs over Gervonta Davis fight

In a recent post to X, Ryan Garcia bashed the ethics of Paul vs. Davis.



“It’s really sad to see how dishonest he is,’’ Garcia said. “You are 200 pounds plus, you’ll make the 195-pound limit, then shoot to 215 most likely. And you lie to yourself to hype yourself up, you are fighting a 135-pound fighter, but you don’t see how that is a bit misleading. Lying to yourself sucks.’’

In an interview with Dan Canobbio, Paul responded to Garcia’s harsh rhetoric.

“I think he’s just mad that I’m going to get an opportunity to beat Tank,” Paul said of Garcia. “And he obviously got knocked out and embarrassed (in Garcia’s loss to Davis in 2023), so his insecurities are coming out.”

The Paul vs. Davis matchup was in danger of not coming to fruition after Atlanta Athletic Commission officials refused to sanction the bout due to the size disparity. Most Valuable Promotions quickly moved the fight to Miami, Florida in response.