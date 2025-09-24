Paddy Pimblett would ‘love’ to fight Ilia Topuria in enemy territory: ‘Do it in Spain in front of your fake countrymen’

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett would like to go into enemy territory to face Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title.

Pimblett and Topuria have had a feud for years, and all signs point to this fight being next. Although it’s a massive fight that could take place in Las Vegas, Pimblett is hopeful the bout happens in Spain as he wants to beat Topuria in front of his fans.

“I want to fight Ilia, whenever, wherever,” Pimblett said to eldoberdanMMA. “I’d love to come to Bernabéu and punch your face in. Do it in Spain in front of your fake countrymen because you’re really German. I’d love to come and punch your face in in front of 90,000 people in the Bernabéu in enemy territory for me because the Bernabéu is a shithole.”

Although Paddy Pimblett wants to face Ilia Topuria in Spain, he says he is open to the idea of fighting in a No. 1 contender fight next. However, the Brit says his next fight will be someone ranked higher than him, whether that’s Topuria or a No. 1 contender fight.

Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Ilia Topuria

If Paddy Pimblett does get the next title shot, as he hopes, he is confident he will be able to pull off the upset.

Pimblett believes he would not just beat Topuria, but he would finish him with ease.

“I can see so many ways that I finish him,” Pimblett said. “Everyone thinks that on the feet it would be a one-sided fight. I can see myself knocking him out. Kicks and knees and elbows. I’m not going to do what Charles did and come out and have a boxing match with him, because I know he’s a very good boxer. I respect his hands, I respect him as a fighter, he’s very good. But once I get on top of him, he wouldn’t get back up, he wouldn’t be able to. I’d elbow him that many times that he looks like The Elephant Man.”

“That’s the thing, when I fight him, he’s never fought with emotion before,” Pimblett added. “He goes into every fight calm and calculated. With me, I’m already in his head. He’s not going to fight me like he fights everyone else. He’s going to try and take my head off. And, he’s going to get his head took off in the process.”

Paddy Pimblett is currently ranked seventh at lightweight.

Ilia Topuria Paddy Pimblett UFC

