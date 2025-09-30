Retired UFC fighter shares blunt advice amid Wanderlei Silva’s post-fight debacle

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025
Wanderlei Silva hospital

A former UFC slugger has a message for other fighters in the wake of Wanderlei Silva’s post-fight disaster.

Silva recently had a boxing match that went awry. He shared the ring with Acelino Frietas in the main event of Spaten Fight Night 2. “The Axe Murderer” was disqualified after delivering multiple headbutts to his opponent. A brawl between both teams began in the ring and it ended after Frietas’ son, Rafael, knocked Silva out cold.

In a new edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown said that aging fighters should simply walk away when their time has passed.

“Unfortunately, no fighter is going to listen to coaches or friends or family and be like ‘you shouldn’t do it’ and they’ll be like ‘I’ll prove you wrong,’” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “That’s what gets fighters to level they’re at is proving people wrong. No one believes when you start your first amateur MMA fight that you’re going to be a UFC champion either. That’s what we live off of, that feeling.

“I just encourage all these fighters, anyone listening, any fighter that hears this, you’ve got to be more than just a fighter. Your identity just has to be more than that. Now when you’re in there fighting, you have to be only a fighter. When you’re actively competing, trying to work towards a championship, you don’t need to be distracted in your mind and all your eggs need to be in that basket. You can’t have a single egg in another basket. But when it’s time to hang it up, you’ve got to find something else. You have to.”

Silva is 49 years old and he continues to compete in combat sports. During his prime, “The Axe Murderer” was involved in some memorable brawls that may have done permanent damage. His recent post-fight incident certainly hasn’t helped matters.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Matt Brown Wanderlei Silva

Related

Canelo Alvarez gets the tape cut off his gloves after a loss to Terence Crawford

Report: Canelo Alvarez out until mid-2026 after undergoing major surgery following Terence Crawford fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025
Wanderlei Silva knocked out
Wanderlei Silva

Man who knocked out Wanderlei Silva in post-fight brawl explains his actions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025

Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss this past weekend, and the attacker has explained his actions.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Update on Wanderlei Silva's health following 'horrible' post-fight knockout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

More information has been revealed after Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.

Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE
Wanderlei Silva

Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO'd during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Ryan Garcia walks to the ring for his fight against Rolando Romero, opposite Jake Paul at a press conference

Ryan Garcia slams Jake Paul for upcoming fight with former foe, Paul hits back

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2025
Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Oleksandr Usyk delivers interesting response to Jake Paul's MMA fight callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has a clear message for Jake Paul amid a callout for an MMA bout.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares update on potential $2m bet with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025

Boxing champion Gervonta Davis has provided an update on his apparent $2 million bet with Jake Paul.

Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Dana White

Boxing legend slams Dana White and TKO over Muhammad Ali Act change efforts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

A boxing legend, who is a top promoter in the sport today, is taking Dana White and TKO to task.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

'Boxing is a joke'...Fight fans fume at Jake Paul/Gervonta Davis size difference in viral first faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ first pre-fight faceoff left many boxing fans perplexed by their ridiculous size difference.