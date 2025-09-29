Man who knocked out Wanderlei Silva in post-fight brawl explains his actions

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025
Wanderlei Silva knocked out

Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss this past weekend, and the attacker has explained his actions.

Silva was disqualified in his Spaten Fight Night 2 main event against Acelino Freitas. “The Axe Murderer” headbutted Freitas, which enraged his opponent’s corner. A brawl took place once the fight was over and Silva was knocked out cold by a man who ended up being Freitas’ son, Rafael.

During an interview with Globo, Rafael explained why he attacked Silva after the boxing match (via MMAFighting).

“When I realized a brawl had started, initiated by Wanderlei’s team, his son, his coach Andre Dida and Werdum,” Freitas said. “When I saw all of them assaulting my father and my brothers, I got in legitimate defense. In the heat of the moment, I only thought about defending my family.”

In a social media post, Silva scolded Rafael for his actions.

“‘Popo’s’ team entered the ring after the result and came at us, pointing fingers and cursing, like they’ve been doing all week,” Wanderlei Silva said on a different video. “At any moment I assaulted anybody. I was there holding people and then got hit in the back of the head, and then punched in the eye. I was cowardly assaulted. As you can see, my eye is still bleeding and I have a lot of headache.”

Claudio Dalledone, Silva’s lawyer, informed Combate that his client plans to sue Rafael. Dalledone went as far as to compare Rafael’s attack to “attempted murder.”

In a lengthy post on his Instagram account, Acelino said a voice message posted by Silva’s teammate Fabricio Werdum was manipulated. Acelino believes Werdum altered the voice clip to make it appear that the post-fight brawl was premeditated. Acelino posted a clip of the melee showing that he was also attacked by a member of Silva’s camp.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Wanderlei Silva

Related

Wanderlei Silva

Update on Wanderlei Silva's health following 'horrible' post-fight knockout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025
Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.

Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE
Wanderlei Silva

Video | Wanderlei Silva brutally KO'd during post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night 2

Chris Taylor - September 27, 2025

Former PRIDE champion and MMA legend Wanderlei Silva was knocked out cold during a wild post-fight brawl this evening.

Ryan Garcia walks to the ring for his fight against Rolando Romero, opposite Jake Paul at a press conference
Jake Paul

Ryan Garcia slams Jake Paul for upcoming fight with former foe, Paul hits back

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2025

Boxing star Ryan Garcia didn’t hold back on Jake Paul for his upcoming fight against one of his former rivals, Gervonta Davis.

Oleksandr Usyk and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Oleksandr Usyk delivers interesting response to Jake Paul's MMA fight callout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has a clear message for Jake Paul amid a callout for an MMA bout.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares update on potential $2m bet with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025
Dana White Canelo Alvarez Terence Crawford
Dana White

Boxing legend slams Dana White and TKO over Muhammad Ali Act change efforts

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 23, 2025

A boxing legend, who is a top promoter in the sport today, is taking Dana White and TKO to task.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

'Boxing is a joke'...Fight fans fume at Jake Paul/Gervonta Davis size difference in viral first faceoff

Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ first pre-fight faceoff left many boxing fans perplexed by their ridiculous size difference.

Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria strongly advised not to pursue boxing match with Terence Crawford

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 19, 2025

Ilia Topuria has been calling for a showdown with boxing great Terence Crawford, but one UFC fighter doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Terence Crawford press conference
Terence Crawford

Dillon Danis "I could strangle [Terence Crawford] in under 30 seconds"

Dylan Bowker - September 18, 2025

Dillon Danis tipped his proverbial cap to Terence Crawford but also made it clear he feels like he could make short work of the prolific boxer. Crawford recently added to his already rock-solid legacy by becoming the first male boxer to become an undisputed champion across three weight classes in the four-belt era.