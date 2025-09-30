Stephen Thompson reveals plans for UFC comeback fight

UFC veteran and fan favorite Stephen Thompson has explained his ideal scenario for making a return to the Octagon.

For the longest time now, Stephen Thompson has served as one of the most popular fighters in all of mixed martial arts. While he may be coming off the back of five losses in his last six, the 42-year-old still knows how to put on a show – and in many of those fights, he still put forward a pretty honorable performance.

However, at this point in his career, you have to wonder how much time Thompson has left at the elite level. He has made it pretty clear that he still believes he has a fair amount left in the tank, and the UFC doesn’t seem particularly interested in forcing him out the door.

In a recent interview, ‘Wonderboy’ spoke openly about what he’d like to do next, and when exactly he’d like to return.

Thompson reveals ideal plan for UFC return

“I’m getting with my manager this week and we’re talking about which card do we want to get on. Do we want to go to Greenville? Does it make more sense to fight on the White House lawn? Because there’s going to be so many eyes on that card.”

“It was me versus Jorge Masvidal 2,” Thompson told Bloody Elbow. “So, Masvidal’s a big Trump advocate so I know he had shown some interest in fighting on the card and I know that he wanted to run our fight back after I beat him at Madison Square Garden. So, I think it would be a really cool fight card to be on.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you believe should be next for Stephen Thompson? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!