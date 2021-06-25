UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov on weight for heavyweight main event

The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 30 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all 26 of the fighters scheduled to compete have made weight.

In the main event, a pair of the UFC’s top-10 heavyweights clash when Ciryl Gane takes on Alexander Volkov. The undefeated Gane has won all five of his fights since joining the UFC and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos. As for Volkov, he has been red-hot as of late as well, having won three of his last four fights over Alistair Overeem, Walt Harris, and Greg Hardy. Both Gane at 245lbs and Volkov at 265lbs each successfully made weight for their main event.

In the co-main event, heavyweight Tanner Boser will look to get back into the win column after two straight controversial decision losses to Ilir Latifi and Andrei Arlovski when he fights Ovince Saint Preux, who is moving up in weight for this contest. Normally a light heavyweight, OSP weighed in at just 230lbs, while Boser came in at 240lbs.

Check out the rest of the official UFC Vegas 30 weigh-in results below (via UFC).

UFC Vegas 30 Main Card (ESPN+ 1 p.m ET)

Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (245) vs Alexander Volkov (265)

Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser (240) vs Ovince Saint Preux (230)

Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos (135) vs Timur Valiev (136)

Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili (145.5) vs Daniel Pineda (145)

Welterweight Bout: Tim Means (170.5) vs Nicolas Dalby (170)

Lightweight Bout: Renato Moicano (156) vs Jai Herbert (155.5)

UFC Vegas 30 Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 1 p.m ET)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu (205.5) vs Danilo Marques (205.5)

Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5) vs Michel Prazeres (170)

Welterweight Bout: Warlley Alves (171) vs Jeremiah Wells (171)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio (206) vs Ike Villanueva (205)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Julia Avila (135.5) vs Julija Stoliarenko (135.5)

Featherweight Bout: Charles Rosa (146) vs Justin Jaynes (145.5)

Lightweight Bout: Yancy Medeiros (155.5) vs Damir Hadzovic (155.5)

What fights are you most looking forward to at UFC Vegas 30?