Vitor Belfort calls out Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen: “Bring the legends back”

MMA legend Vitor Belfort has called out rival Anderson Silva and fellow veteran Chael Sonnen, saying to “bring the legends back.”

Belfort fought Silva at UFC 126 in February 2011 and suffered a historic KO loss after Silva landed an incredible front kick to finish him. Belfort and Silva have always been tied to a rematch but to this point, nothing has ever been booked. As for Sonnen, Belfort was supposed to fight him at UFC 175 in July 2014, but Sonnen failed his drug test and the bout was canceled. All three fighters are no longer in the UFC, with Belfort part of ONE Championship, Sonnen with Bellator, and Silva a free agent.

Belfort’s ONE Championship debut has been delayed due to COVID-19, but he’s anxious to get back into the cage and do what he loves again. Talking to TMZ Sports, Belfort put pressure on his new promotion to book him for a fight and said he has instructed his agent to do what he can to make fights with Silva and Sonnen a reality.

“Listen, I told my agent, ‘Come on man, stop the bs. Tell them to sign the contract. Get these legends.’ I heard that Anderson Silva got released, so we got some (potential opponents). I want Chael Sonnen, I really want to shut his mouth. We were supposed to fight one time but he got caught up in steroids or whatever it was, drugs. I’m ok with it. You can take whatever you want. I will beat your ass. Chael Sonnen, let’s go man,” Belfort said.

Belfort said that while all three men are in their 40s, there is no reason they still can’t compete at a high level, pointing to NFL superstars Tom Brady and Drew Brees as proof that older athletes can still put on good performances. Belfort said that he would be interested in a legends tour and that’s why Silva and Sonnen interest him so much.

“Chael knows. Chael, listen man, you’re a big talker, you’re a great salesman, let’s go. You will sell the fight and after I whip you, your mom is going to root for me. Chael’s family likes Vitor Belfort, they don’t like Chael. Even his family don’t like Chael,” Belfort said.

“Anderson you know, he’s living off off that kick so forget it. Let’s go. It’s time to go. I’m a fine wine and so unfortunately in sports, they don’t treat the finer wines so well. But look, Tom Brady and Drew Brees and many other athletes are proving wrong and I think if we can bring the legends back in an entertaining segment with fights that makes sense, I’m all in.”

Belfort also mentioned that he would be interested in fighting Wanderlei Silva again, but ranked him third behind Sonnen and Silva. Also, Belfort said that he is open to stepping into the boxing ring, naming Evander Holyfield as a potential opponent.

