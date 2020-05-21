Max Holloway offering private lessons and other services in exchange for Hawaiian Food Bank donations

UFC star Max Holloway will be offering a series of services in exchange for donations to Maui Food Bank and Hawaii Food Bank.

The former king of the featherweights is currently doing all he can to help his homeland of Hawaii through what is set to be an incredibly difficult financial crisis for them. In addition to being there for emotional support, Holloway is also doing all he can to make a monetary difference, too.

During a recent interview with UFC.com, “Blessed” outlined some of his plans as well as detailing why he’s getting so heavily involved.

“Unemployment in Hawaii is near 40 percent, and because our economy is based on tourism, it looks like it’s going to be a long road to recovery,” Holloway said. “We also got a very high cost of living here, so a lot of people are hurting. The reason why I signed up for this is that the proceeds go directly to the food banks, and the food banks really, really need the help right now.

“If you enter for my experience, you get a chance to train with me in MMA or self-defense, you can bring some friends with you,” Holloway added. “I’ll give you autographed gloves, and then we’re going to go eat dinner at one of the best places in Hawaii.”

“There’s a lot of needs in Hawaii and all over the world, really, but right now the focus for my team is on the basic needs for Hawaii people, which is food,” Holloway said. “When the food banks tell us they’re good, then we will pivot into helping other areas. But right now, we need to make sure people can continue to eat during these tough times.”

Max Holloway doesn’t currently have a fight booked, but is expected to have the opportunity to reclaim the featherweight title from the new champ Alexander Volkanovski in the near future.

Our thoughts go out to all of those who have been financially impacted both in Hawaii and across the world.