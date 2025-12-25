Nabil Anane reflects on breakout 2025 season: “It was a blessing”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 25, 2025
Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane’s 2025 didn’t just meet expectations. It shattered them completely.

The 21-year-old ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion went undefeated across two striking disciplines throughout the year. He unified bantamweight Muay Thai gold, avenged his only promotional loss against Superlek Kiatmoo9, and proved his skills translate seamlessly into kickboxing against elite competition.

Anane opened his campaign by knocking out Scottish destroyer Nico Carrillo in less than one round at ONE 170 in January. Three knockdowns later, he held interim gold and positioned himself for the fight that mattered most.

The rematch with Superlek arrived at ONE 172 in March. Anane dominated the pound-for-pound great across three rounds and even dropped him with a head kick. The unanimous decision victory erased the painful first-round knockout from his promotional debut two years earlier.

“It was a blessing because I started very well and ended it very well also,” he said. “The best moments have been the first two fights in the beginning of the year. They’re indescribable because there was so much happiness in those two fights.”

Nabil Anane proves two-sport potential with kickboxing success

ONE Championship elevated Nabil Anane to undisputed champion status in June. The promotion came hours after his younger brother Yonis secured a victorious promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 114. The timing made the moment even more special for the Team Mehdi Zatout product.

But Anane wasn’t satisfied with one throne. He crossed into kickboxing in September against former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi. The bout ended in a no contest after an accidental low blow, but Anane controlled the action and scored an early knockdown.

His kickboxing debut showed enough promise to earn another opportunity. Anane moved up to featherweight in November at ONE 173 to face multiple-time K-1 Champion Hiromi Wajima. He dominated the Japanese veteran with precision and elite distance management to secure a unanimous decision.

“I also proved that I can fight in kickboxing,” he said. “First fight, I fought against Ennahachi. Second fight, I fought at 70 kilos, not even my division, featherweight, and I won against a K-1 Champion.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

