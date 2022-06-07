Logan Paul reflects on Floyd Mayweather bout one year later: “Hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from”

Logan Paul has reflected upon his fight with Floyd Mayweather one year later.

One year ago in Miami, fans were treated to one of the strangest matchups in boxing history. Despite being an 0-1 professional boxer, Logan Paul faced off against the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather. Granted, it was in an exhibition setting.

The eight-round contest wasn’t very entertaining. Paul used his larger frame and wrestling to make the fight dirty. Meanwhile, Mayweather tried his best to pick his shots and get the YouTuber out of there. He wouldn’t be able to, however, and the fight was ruled a no-contest after eight rounds.

The aftermath of the contest has been almost as exciting as the fight itself. In the months following the bout, ‘The Maverick’ revealed he hadn’t been paid for the bout. Mayweather continuously shot down Paul’s claims in public. However, the YouTuber has stated that he plans to sue the undefeated boxer for his money from the contest.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Now, a year later, Logan Paul has yet to be paid for the contest. On Instagram, the YouTuber-turned-boxer decided to reflect upon the matchup with the Hall of Famer. Paul admitted that Mayweather, who’s a defensive-savant, is hard to hit. However, he also acknowledged that it’s harder to get money from him.

“One year ago today, I fought Moyd Fayweather. He’s hard to hit, but even harder to collect money from. Who should I fight next?”

One year later, Logan Paul has yet to step into the boxing ring again. However, Floyd Mayweather recently competed in Dubai in an exhibition boxing match with ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore. ‘Money’ dominated the contest against his former sparring partner last month.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

What do you think about Logan Paul’s comments about Floyd Mayweather? Who do you want to see him fight next? Sound off in the comments below!