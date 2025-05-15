Jake Paul vows to “embarrass” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him “quit”

Jake Paul is oozing with confidence ahead of his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that they both say is a long time coming. Although Chavez Jr. has much more experience than Paul, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he won’t just beat the Mexican but will make him quit.

“I’m going to shock the world once again and prove how good and how powerful I am,” Paul said at the press conference. “This is his toughest fight to date, and I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does… I don’t want any excuses. When I beat this man, all the boxing media, like you always do, are going to discredit it. I’m going to expose and embarrass him.

“He’s the embarrassment of Mexico. Mexico doesn’t even claim him, and he’s going to get exposed on June 28,” Jake Paul added. “They say he’s training hard. They say this is the most focused he’s ever been. Good. As he should be. People don’t realize how good I actually am, and when he feels those first few punches, he’s going to want to quit and go back to his stool.”

If Jake Paul does embarrass Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as he says, it would be a statement win for him. It also could get him closer to a world title shot, which has been a goal of Paul’s since he started boxing.