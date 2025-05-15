Jake Paul vows to “embarrass” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him “quit”

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Jake Paul is oozing with confidence ahead of his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

Jake Paul

It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that they both say is a long time coming. Although Chavez Jr. has much more experience than Paul, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he won’t just beat the Mexican but will make him quit.

“I’m going to shock the world once again and prove how good and how powerful I am,” Paul said at the press conference. “This is his toughest fight to date, and I’m going to embarrass him and make him quit like he always does… I don’t want any excuses. When I beat this man, all the boxing media, like you always do, are going to discredit it. I’m going to expose and embarrass him.

“He’s the embarrassment of Mexico. Mexico doesn’t even claim him, and he’s going to get exposed on June 28,” Jake Paul added. “They say he’s training hard. They say this is the most focused he’s ever been. Good. As he should be. People don’t realize how good I actually am, and when he feels those first few punches, he’s going to want to quit and go back to his stool.”

If Jake Paul does embarrass Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. as he says, it would be a statement win for him. It also could get him closer to a world title shot, which has been a goal of Paul’s since he started boxing.

Jake Paul plans to secure title shot with win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Although Chavez Jr. will be one of the toughest tests of his career, Paul has confidence he will win.

If Jake Paul wins, he has his eyes set on Gilberto Ramirez, the WBA and WBO cruiserweight champion who’s fighting in the co-main event.

“This is what I came here to do. To become world champion and create one of the greatest sports stories the world has ever seen,” Paul added. “Going from Disney Channel to YouTube to world champion in six to seven years? That’s the most relatable and best sports story that any kid can get behind. I’m here to inspire the next generation and do what no one has ever done before in the world’s hardest sport, and that is boxing.”

Yet, before Jake Paul can get a title shot, he will need to beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. next month.

Jake Paul

