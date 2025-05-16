Deiveson Figueiredo avoids surgery for knee injury, anxious to get back into the Octagon

By Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Deiveson Figueiredo should be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Figueiredo suffered a knee injury in his loss to Cory Sandhagen back at UFC Des Moines. Figueiredo’s manager, Alex Davis, told MMA Fighting that the Brazilian suffered a tear in the anterolateral ligament in his knee. Although he suffered a tear, he isn’t expected to have surgery.

“It’s very painful,” Davis told MMA Fighting about the kind of knee injury Figueiredo suffered. “But he did not get finished. It was just a freak accident.”

With Figueiredo not needing surgery, he should be able to return much sooner than expected. Davis says he’s already asking the UFC about his next fight and is hopeful he can train soon. Davis also says Figueiredo is anxious to get back to training and into fight camp as soon as possible.

Deiveson Figueiredo opens up on UFC Des Moines loss

Deiveson Figueiredo had a chance to be in the title picture at bantamweight with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Des Moines.

However, Figueiredo suffered a knee injury, which ended the fight, and after the loss, he took to Instagram to open up on the defeat.

“The result is not always what we want, but the fight goes on,” Figueiredo wrote in Portuguese. “Thank you from the heart to God, my family, my team and all of you who cheer, support and believe in me. We will come back stronger. I’m a warrior and this is just another chapter of my story!”

With the loss to Cory Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo is now 24-5-1 as a pro. The Brazilian is now on a two-fight losing streak as he lost to Sandhagen and Petr Yan, which was his first loss at bantamweight. Figueiredo is the former UFC flyweight champion and won his first three fights at bantamweight, beating Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to "embarrass" Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him "quit"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025
Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21
Darren Stewart

Darren Till vows to 'annihilate' fellow UFC veteran in Friday boxing match

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

Former UFC contender Darren Till is set to return to the boxing ring this Friday, and he’s promising a violent spectacle once he steps through the ropes.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria suggests UFC super fight with Islam Makhachev could still happen at welterweight

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

A fight between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev is among the biggest the UFC can make right now. Unfortunately, it won’t be happening. At least, not yet.

Gilbert Burns Rocky Balboa
UFC

Gilbert Burns planning Rocky Balboa-style comeback starting with UFC Vegas 106

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

As he draws closer to the age of 39, Gilbert Burns believes a movielike comeback story could be his destiny.

Ian Machado Garry suit
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry would rather be a celebrity than UFC champion, says Jack Della Maddalena's coach

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025

Jack Della Maddalena’s team believes Ian Machado Garry needs to focus more on fighting than his brand.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria calls Islam Makhachev a 'coward' for avoiding UFC lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 15, 2025
Jessica Eye, UFC, BKFC
BKFC

Jessice Eye makes bare knuckle debut against fellow UFC veteran at BKFC 76

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Jessica Eye is set to make her bare knuckle debut at BKFC 76 on June 21. Her opponent on the card, which will go down in Fort Worth, Texas, will be fellow UFC veteran Mariya Agapova.

Mario Bautista, UFC 316, MMA, Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Report: Former Bellator champ gets short-notice UFC debut against Mario Bautista

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025

Marlon “Chito” Vera will not be fighting Mario Bautista at UFC 316. Instead, Bautista be fighting former Bellator champion Patchy Mix at the June 7 card in Newark, New Jersey.

Thiago Moises
UFC

Thiago Moises confident he will finish Jared Gordon in a "fun fight" at UFC Vegas 106: "I have the skills to beat him"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Thiago Moises has plenty of confidence in his skills ahead of his UFC Vegas 106 fight against Jared Gordon.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate UFC lightweight title

Harry Kettle - May 15, 2025

Gilbert Burns agrees with Islam Makhachev’s decision to vacate the UFC lightweight title in order to move up to welterweight.