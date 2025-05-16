Deiveson Figueiredo avoids surgery for knee injury, anxious to get back into the Octagon
Deiveson Figueiredo should be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected.
Figueiredo suffered a knee injury in his loss to Cory Sandhagen back at UFC Des Moines. Figueiredo’s manager, Alex Davis, told MMA Fighting that the Brazilian suffered a tear in the anterolateral ligament in his knee. Although he suffered a tear, he isn’t expected to have surgery.
“It’s very painful,” Davis told MMA Fighting about the kind of knee injury Figueiredo suffered. “But he did not get finished. It was just a freak accident.”
With Figueiredo not needing surgery, he should be able to return much sooner than expected. Davis says he’s already asking the UFC about his next fight and is hopeful he can train soon. Davis also says Figueiredo is anxious to get back to training and into fight camp as soon as possible.
Deiveson Figueiredo opens up on UFC Des Moines loss
Deiveson Figueiredo had a chance to be in the title picture at bantamweight with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Des Moines.
However, Figueiredo suffered a knee injury, which ended the fight, and after the loss, he took to Instagram to open up on the defeat.
“The result is not always what we want, but the fight goes on,” Figueiredo wrote in Portuguese. “Thank you from the heart to God, my family, my team and all of you who cheer, support and believe in me. We will come back stronger. I’m a warrior and this is just another chapter of my story!”
With the loss to Cory Sandhagen, Deiveson Figueiredo is now 24-5-1 as a pro. The Brazilian is now on a two-fight losing streak as he lost to Sandhagen and Petr Yan, which was his first loss at bantamweight. Figueiredo is the former UFC flyweight champion and won his first three fights at bantamweight, beating Rob Font, Cody Garbrandt, and Marlon Vera.
