Deiveson Figueiredo avoids surgery for knee injury, anxious to get back into the Octagon

Deiveson Figueiredo should be able to return to the Octagon sooner than expected.

Figueiredo suffered a knee injury in his loss to Cory Sandhagen back at UFC Des Moines. Figueiredo’s manager, Alex Davis, told MMA Fighting that the Brazilian suffered a tear in the anterolateral ligament in his knee. Although he suffered a tear, he isn’t expected to have surgery.

“It’s very painful,” Davis told MMA Fighting about the kind of knee injury Figueiredo suffered. “But he did not get finished. It was just a freak accident.”

With Figueiredo not needing surgery, he should be able to return much sooner than expected. Davis says he’s already asking the UFC about his next fight and is hopeful he can train soon. Davis also says Figueiredo is anxious to get back to training and into fight camp as soon as possible.