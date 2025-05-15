Darren Till vows to ‘annihilate’ fellow UFC veteran in Friday boxing match

Former UFC contender Darren Till is set to return to the boxing ring this Friday, and he’s promising a violent spectacle once he steps through the ropes.

Till, 32, is set to meet fellow UFC veteran Darren Stewart, 34, in the main event of the Misfits Boxing 21 card in Derby, England.

On Thursday, the two Brits weighed in for their cruiserweight clash, and both successfully made weight. After hitting the scales, Till spoke briefly to announcer Ben Davis, and promised a high-action fight.

@darrentill2 @Darren_mma tops a bill in Derby #XSeries21 | May 16 | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/IUJOTGEIRH — MF & DAZN X Series (@MF_DAZNXSeries) May 15, 2025

“Obviously, I’m going to look to knock him out over eight rounds,” Till said (via MMA Fighting). “There’s not a lot to say. A lot of people are here for a lot of gimmicky shit, but I’m a violent motherf*cker and Darren’s a violent motherf*cker, so we’re f*cking coming for violence. It doesn’t matter about the respect. You all talk about, ‘respect, respect, respect,’ it’s not about that. This is fighting.

“We’re going to go in to f*cking absolutely annihilate each other and then we’re going to have respect after. That’s how fighting is, so a few people come here, a few of the things here tonight, it doesn’t always have to be about all bullsh*t. You’re still going to get violence tomorrow and that’s what you’re here for.”