Jake Paul believes Anthony Joshua is in for a ‘long night’ when they box

Jake Paul has full confidence he will shock the world.

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring in Miami on December 19th when he takes on two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. It’s a massive step-up in competition for Paul, who’s a huge underdog heading into the bout.

Although Joshua has all the accolades, Paul has full confidence that he will get his hand raised in large part due to his speed.

“Man, speed. You know, I beat him in laser tag when we first met in Dubai,” Paul said to The Schmo. “He didn’t see me coming. I was popping around the corners, shooting him nonstop, eliminated him multiple times. That’s because I’m tricky. I’m sneaky and I’m fast. It’s going to be a long night for him. Long night. Long night.”

Paul will be lighter and presumably faster than Joshua when they fight. Which is what he expects to be the difference.

Jake Paul sends a message to doubters ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Although Paul has been accused of fighting older boxers or boxers not in his weight class, he will put that all behind him when he faces Joshua.

Paul said he wanted to prove his doubters wrong and he believes he’s doing that against Joshua.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul told Netflix. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Paul is 12-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June.