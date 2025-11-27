Jake Paul believes Anthony Joshua is in for a ‘long night’ when they box

By Cole Shelton - November 26, 2025
Jake Paul

Jake Paul has full confidence he will shock the world.

Paul is set to return to the boxing ring in Miami on December 19th when he takes on two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. It’s a massive step-up in competition for Paul, who’s a huge underdog heading into the bout.

Although Joshua has all the accolades, Paul has full confidence that he will get his hand raised in large part due to his speed.

“Man, speed. You know, I beat him in laser tag when we first met in Dubai,” Paul said to The Schmo. “He didn’t see me coming. I was popping around the corners, shooting him nonstop, eliminated him multiple times. That’s because I’m tricky. I’m sneaky and I’m fast. It’s going to be a long night for him. Long night. Long night.”

Paul will be lighter and presumably faster than Joshua when they fight. Which is what he expects to be the difference.

Jake Paul sends a message to doubters ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Although Paul has been accused of fighting older boxers or boxers not in his weight class, he will put that all behind him when he faces Joshua.

Paul said he wanted to prove his doubters wrong and he believes he’s doing that against Joshua.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul told Netflix. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

Paul is 12-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Joshua Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua explains why his fight against Jake Paul makes sense

Harry Kettle - November 26, 2025
Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Ryan Garcia expresses concern for Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

Harry Kettle - November 25, 2025

Boxing star Ryan Garcia has given his thoughts on Jake Paul’s upcoming superfight against heavyweight Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua working with Oleksandr Usyk before Jake Paul bout

Dylan Bowker - November 21, 2025

Anthony Joshua will not be honing his skills under the pugilistic purview of Ben Davison before his next fight and will in fact be working with a former two-time opponent of his. AJ will be training with the camp of Oleksandr Usyk prior to this curious Jake Paul bout set to close out 2025. On December 19th in Miami, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world will take on Paul in an eight-round affair to be broadcast on Netflix.

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul shake hands at the PFL: Battle of the Giants press conference
Boxing News

Jake Paul goes on rant against 'idiot' Francis Ngannou for not accepting December boxing showdown

Curtis Calhoun - November 21, 2025

Tensions continue to escalate between PFL business partners Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou over Ngannou’s recent decline of a fight offer.

Jake Paul empty arena
Boxing News

Jake Paul makes shocking admission ahead of Anthony Joshua boxing match

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 18, 2025

Jake Paul has been quite honest about his upcoming showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul opens as a gigantic underdog ahead of professional bout against Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025
Dana White gesture at UFC press conference
Dana White

Dana White shares grim outlook for Jake Paul amid Anthony Joshua fight rumors

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White thinks Jake Paul would be making a huge mistake accepting a bout with Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Anthony Joshua in the ring
Boxing News

Report: Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in the works after Gervonta Davis fight canceled

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2025

Jake Paul and former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua are reportedly weeks away from a collision course in the ring.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)
Boxing News

Jake Paul gets called out by another UFC heavyweight legend amid Gervonta Davis fight cancellation

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Jake Paul is quite popular among aging MMA stars after his planned bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canned.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis's coach blames Jake Paul for fight cancelation despite boxer's latest legal issues

Curtis Calhoun - November 6, 2025

Coach Kenny Ellis blamed Jake Paul for the Gervonta Davis fight cancellation in a since-deleted social media post.