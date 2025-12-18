Aljamain Sterling sounds off on doping in mixed martial arts

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on the state of doping in mixed martial arts.

Throughout the last few years, Aljamain Sterling has consistently possessed something that many fighters lack – a great physique. He is also a former UFC bantamweight champion, and his goal is to try and achieve that feat once again, this time in the featherweight division.

Sterling is one of many fighters who has spoken out in the past about doping in mixed martial arts and combat sports in general. It has been a significant issue for a long time, with some fighters being accused and never found guilty, while others have managed to fly under the radar before being suddenly exposed.

In a recent series of tweets, Sterling had some interesting thoughts on the current state of doping.

Ppl think these drug tests stop fighters or any athlete from cheating lol. Yall kill me. There’s so many ppl on shit still. I respect all athletes but how do you respect willful cheating? You can’t and you shouldn’t. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 18, 2025

Sterling’s view on doping in mixed martial arts

A fan then suggested that a lot of fighters from Dagestan are using performance-enhancing drugs, to which Aljamain had the following to say.

“I won’t say that. But I will say a lot of these guys are really on s**t. If you feel mentally and physically weak, then don’t f***ing compete. S**t is weird.”

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!