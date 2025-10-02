Former UFC champion blames Wanderlei Silva for post-fight incident that led to injuries

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 2, 2025
Wanderlei Silva after post-fight KO

An ex-UFC champion believes Wanderlei Silva deserves blame for a recent post-fight melee.

Silva shared the ring with Acelino Frietas in a boxing match on Sept. 27. Things went off the rails when Silva was disqualified in the fourth round due to repeated headbutts. Both teams engaged in a post-fight brawl, which led to Frietas’ son, Rafael, knocking “The Axe Murder” out with one punch.

Silva has revealed that he plans to take Rafael to court, but during an episode of the “Pound 4 Pound” podcast, Kamaru Usman said the MMA legend isn’t blameless (via MMAFighting.com).

“When you foul the man repeatedly, continuously, at that point you’re not really in here to fight,” Usman said. “You’re not in here to fight a fair fight. You’re going and throwing strikes and things that are not within the confines of the rules, of course, my team’s going to try to protect me.

“When you create a situation like that, which I do believe that he created, and I love Wanderlei Silva, but he created that situation. Part of what we do as professional fighters is we have to learn how to control that aggression and let it out when it’s necessary, whether it’s outside the ring or inside the ring, you have to learn how to control that. And if you can’t control yourself to where you continue to throw headbutts, and like you mentioned, there was a knee in there at some point, yes, then you’ve got to be prepared for the repercussions that’s going to take place. And you saw what took place.”

Silva is 49 years old and many believe he should’ve never been in such a fight to begin. “The Axe Murderer” mentioned prior to the fight that he believes he is suffering the long-term effects of a career that saw him compete in a slew of wars. While Silva has a bevy of highlight reel finishes, he’s also had his share of brutal knockouts. The incident at Spaten Fight Night 2 certainly didn’t help matters.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Kamaru Usman Wanderlei Silva

Related

Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring

Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Wanderlei Silva, UFC, KO, PRIDE
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva suspended, man who KO’d him in post-fight brawl stays suspension free

Dylan Bowker - September 30, 2025

Wanderlei Silva and Acelino Freitas were both hit with long suspensions, whereas the person who knocked out the ex-UFC vet in the post-fight brawl came out of the melee, sans suspension. This was decided upon by the Brazilian National Boxing Council, with several cornermen on both sides also facing suspensions after the controversy of Spaten Fight Night 2.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva face off ahead of their fight
UFC

Chael Sonnen threatens man who brutally assaulted former rival Wanderlei Silva in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen didn’t hold back on the man who brutally assaulted Wanderlei Silva during a chaotic post-fight brawl.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL
UFC

Dana White isn't the savior of boxing, but he's 'not the worst thing that's ever happened to it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his presence in the boxing world is as bad as some make it out to be.

Wanderlei Silva hospital

Retired UFC fighter shares blunt advice amid Wanderlei Silva's post-fight debacle

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025
Canelo Alvarez gets the tape cut off his gloves after a loss to Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

Report: Canelo Alvarez out until mid-2026 after undergoing major surgery following Terence Crawford fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 29, 2025

Former super middleweight titleholder Canelo Alvarez will undergo a long hiatus from competition due to injury following his loss to Terence Crawford.

Wanderlei Silva knocked out
Wanderlei Silva

Man who knocked out Wanderlei Silva in post-fight brawl explains his actions

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 29, 2025

Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss this past weekend, and the attacker has explained his actions.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Update on Wanderlei Silva's health following 'horrible' post-fight knockout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

More information has been revealed after Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss.

Wanderlei Silva
Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen and other fighters react to Wanderlei Silva being knocked out in post-fight brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 28, 2025

The pros have reacted to footage of Wanderlei Silva being slept in the midst of a post-fight brawl.