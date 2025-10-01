Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

By Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva plans to get justice against Rafael Freitas after he was brutally assaulted following a disqualification loss in boxing.

Wanderlei Silva’s return to combat sports via the boxing ring couldn’t’ve went much worse against Acelino Freitas last weekend in Brazil.

Silva, who made his exhibition boxing debut against Freitas at a Spaten Fight Night event last weekend in Sao Paulo. Silva was disqualified after three headbutts on Freitas, before chaos ensued in the ring.

Silva, Freitas, and their respective teams got into an all-out brawl inside the ring. While Silva didn’t throw a punch during the incident, Acelino’s son Rafael, charged at him, knocking him out with a right hand that opened up a nasty gash on Silva’s eyelid.

Silva suffered a fractured nose in the brawl and was handed a heavy suspension for his role in the brawl. Silva and Freitas were handed 180-day suspensions by the Brazilian National Boxing Council.

But Silva doesn’t plan on closing the door on the incident anytime soon, as he plans to take Rafael to court.

Wanderlei Silva/Acelino Freitas brawl aftermath set to move to the courtroom

In a recent Instagram post, Silva shared his plans to sue Rafael in the coming weeks.

“I had several [work things] to do but I can’t because of my face,” Silva said. “I can’t sleep, I’m in a lot of pain, in such discomfort. That can’t stay like that. That was undoubtedly a criminal act, and every criminal act has to be judged by the justice system. And I’m going after justice.

“I broke my two orbital [bones], I have my nose broken in four places. I was assaulted in criminal fashion by ‘Popo’s’ son, who invaded the ring. He invaded the ring hitting me with two punches to the back of the head. Then, he landed the punch that opened a seven-stitch cut around my eye.

“I’m very upset, I’m really hurt,” Silva continued. “Hurt in the inside, hurt in the outside. Watching that scene, me laying on the ground and people — who weren’t even security because the event had no security — dragging me, right? What a horrible scene, you know?”

Silva, 49, entered the UFC Hall of Fame earlier this year alongside longtime rival Chael Sonnen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

