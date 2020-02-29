Deontay Wilder announces Mark Breland ‘is still a part of Team Wilder’ after throwing in towel

Deontay Wilder has decided not to fire Mark Breland after all.

On Feb. 22, Wilder was taking on Tyson Fury in the highly-anticipated rematch following their controversial draw in 2018. In this fight, Fury dominated from the get-go. He dropped Wilder twice and in the seventh-round, Breland, the second cornerman threw the towel in to stop the fight.

Immediately following the fight, Deontay Wilder was not happy with Breland and said he’d have to see if he would still be a member of the team.

“So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight,” Wilder said to Yahoo. “I understand he was looking out for me and trying to do what he felt was right, but this is my life and my career and he has to accept my wishes.”

Now, however, he is walking back on that as he released a statement to Mike Coppinger of The Athletic to say Breland is still a part of the team.

“Statement from Deontay Wilder: I’m a warrior. I feel the same way I felt on fight night. If I have to go out, I want to go out on my shield. But I understand that my corner and my team has my best interest at heart. Mark Breland is still a part of Team Wilder,” Coppinger reported.

Deontay Wilder has exercised his rematch clause meaning he and Tyson Fury will have their trilogy later this year. He has blamed the loss partly on his costume as he said it tired out his legs.

Regardless, Wilder is looking to get back into the win column next time out and will do so with Breland in his corner.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/28/2020.