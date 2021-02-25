Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno flyweight title rematch set for June 12

A rematch between UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Brandon Moreno is set for June 12, according to Ariel Helwani of ESPN.

“The UFC flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is set for June 12, per multiple sources,” Helwani reported on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Figueiredo and Moreno first met in the main event of UFC 256 in December. After five, frenetic rounds, the bout was scored a majority draw, which meant the belt stayed with the champion.

That being said, the indecisive outcome—paired with the fact that it was one of the year’s best fights—made a rematch between the two flyweights a near certainty. Not long after the first fight concluded, UFC President Dana White confirmed a rematch was in the works, potentially for April or May. While the rematch will go down a little later than anticipated, most fans will be glad to see its happening.

Prior to his draw with Moreno, Figueiredo was riding an impressive, first-round victory over Alex Perez. That win, which occurred at UFC 255 in November, marked his first defense of the UFC flyweight title. He won the belt in July, when he defeated flyweight legend Joseph Benavidez by first-round submission. The Brazilian champion currently owns an impressive overall record of 20-1-1, with his lone setback coming against Jussier Formiga in 2019.

Moreno also competed on the UFC 255 card, defeating Brandon Royval by first-round submission in a clear flyweight No. 1 contender fight. Prior to that, he was riding impressive decision victories over Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France. The Mexican contender is currently a solid 18-5-2 overall, with his lone Octagon losses coming against top-flight foes in Alexandre Pantoja and Sergio Pettis.

Who are you picking in this anticipated Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno flyweight title rematch?