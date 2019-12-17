Tyson Fury responds to Anthony Joshua’s offer to spar ahead of Wilder rematch

Tyson Fury has accepted a helping hand from Anthony Joshua ahead of his Deontay Wilder rematch.

“The Gypsy King” first fought Wilder in 2018. The fight ended via a controversial split draw. Now, Fury is scheduled to face the WBC heavyweight champion for a second time on February 22.

The current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO champion, Anthony Joshua believes the fellow Brit has a good chance of beating Wilder in their rematch, and is willing to train with him to help him prepare.

“I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time,” Joshua told Sky Sports (via RT). “I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so, if that’s the case, I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil. If Tyson needs me, I’ll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder.”

Speaking on social media, Fury responded to this offer, saying he’d welcome the opportunity to spar with his fellow British boxer.

“I’ve just seen the video of Joshua on Sky Sport saying he’d love to come and help me in camp and that I’d fight him quicker than Wilder, that’s for sure,” Fury said. “When I beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem.”

“I would love to have you in camp, really really love to have in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating. I hope you mean it because I’d love to have you in training camp with me. Thanks very much by the way and well done for your last fight. Congratulations.”

Joshua recently competed in his own rematch. On December 7 in Saudi Arabia, he faced Andy Ruiz Jr. for a second time. Joshua outboxed the Mexican former champ to a decision win, avenging his shocking TKO loss to Ruiz Jr in June, and reclaiming the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Now, the Joshua is itching to fight Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury in a boxing mega-fight. As aforementioned, he believes Wilder is ducking the matchup, and he has a better chance of facing Fury.

“It still puzzles me as to why it’s so difficult to pin this man down,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“This is the man I need to pin down to get the last ring and conquer this division. When he’s ready, as I am, I would love to be here talking about Deontay Wilder and the keys to victory.”

Do you think Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will end up training together?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.