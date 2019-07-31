Controversial fighter Alexander Emelianenko expected to sign with BKFC

Controversial fighter, Alexander Emelianenko is set to fight again.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has issued a contract to the Russian which he plans on signing in the coming days. His management, Gagarin Management Group confirmed the news to RT Sport.

In 2015, Emelianenko was convicted of raping his housekeeper and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail. He was fined 50,000 rubles (approx. 1000 USD at the time). He was also charged with kidnapping, as he withheld the housekeeper’s passport and forced the use of drugs on her. He pled not guilty as he said the sex was consensual but was found guilty. However, in October of 2016, he was released on parole and returned to fighting a year later.

He then said he would live a crime-free life, but in March of this year, Alexander Emelianenko was arrested for a DUI (driving under the influence), after crashing into two vehicles while trying to escape a police chase.

Since he got out of jail in 2016, Emelianenko fought six times, with five wins and most recently a draw. He has been fighting in Russia, but this would be the first time since 2007 he would fight outside of Russia if he is to sign with BKFC.

Emelianenko’s Visa Issues

Yet, Emelianenko has had visa issues and has been denied into the United States given his criminal record. He also has Hepatitis B which resulted in the California State Athletic Commission to cancel his fight when Affliction went there. So, it seems unlikely he will be cleared by any commission to fight.

Why Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is even offering him a contract is unknown. It is highly unlikely Alexander Emelianenko will ever be allowed to fight in the States, so signing him makes little to no sense.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/30/2019.