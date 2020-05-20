Report: Marvin Vettori vs Karl Roberson rescheduled for June 13

He asked for it, and he got it. A middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Karl Roberson has been rebooked for next month.

The “Italian Dream” was supposed to square off against Karl Roberson on May 13, but the latter had been forced off the fight card due to some weight-cut related issues.

Vettori was not at all happy about that and the two fighters eventually had a heated confrontation in the hotel’s lobby, with the Italian fighter unloading lots of expletives toward Roberson.

Following an initial report by MMA Fighting, sources close to the situation confirmed to BJPenn.com that the fight between the above-mentioned fighters has been rebooked on June 13, exactly a month after the original date.

Vettori himself basically confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account.

We back on, let’s see if they can make it to the cage without folding this time. — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) May 20, 2020

“We back on, let’s see if they can make it to the cage without folding this time”, the Kings MMA representative stated.

Vettori, a former Venator Fighting Championship welterweight belt-holder, is riding a two-bout winning streak, having beaten Cezar Ferreira and Andrew Sanchez in his most recent appearances. His last loss was against the current Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Italy’s own was, in fact, the one and only fighter to force Adesanya into a split decision victory.

On the other hand, Karl Roberson is on a back-to-back winning situation as well, this after he took home victories against Wellington Turman and Roman Kopylov.

It is still unclear where this bout is going to happen, but the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s latest plans seem to lead to Las Vegas, at UFC Apex facility.

“It makes more sense with what’s going on for us to be doing the events at our own arena. It will be a lot safer for my employees, the fighters, everyone”, Dana White said.

How do you like this match-up? What’s your prediction? Sound off in the comment section below, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/20/2020.