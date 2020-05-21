Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos among new fights targeted for June UFC events

A featherweight bout between Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos is among the new matchups the UFC is hoping to book for June fight cards.

With the UFC schedule ramping back up, the matchmakers have been busy trying to get contracts signed for the promotion’s upcoming events in late May and in June. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Wednesday that a number of fights are in the works for the events in June, and Emmett vs. Burgos is arguably the best of the bunch.

Check out the full list of the fights the UFC is working on below.

Business definitely picking up on the UFC booking front. Some fights being discussed/targeted at the moment for June: Burgos v Emmett, Good v Muhammad, Robertson v Casey, Hooper v Caceres and (the previously reported) Sterling v Sandhagen (but not for a title). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 20, 2020

According to Helwani, the UFC is targeting the following matchups:

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad

Women’s flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Cortney Casey

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Alex Caceres

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen

Helwani was quick to note that the Hooper vs. Caceres and Sterling vs. Sandhagen fights are being targeted for the UFC’s PPV on June 6, which will also feature Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer for the UFC women’s featherweight title.

Other than Sterling vs. Sandhagen, which we have already written about at length, the best fight on this list is the fight between featherweight contenders Emmett and Burgos. Emmett is currently ranked No. 8 in the division while Burgos is ranked No. 10. Emmett is coming off of back-to-back knockout wins over Mirsad Bektic and Michael Johnson to bounce back from a devastating KO loss to Jeremy Stephens. As for Burgos, he’s defeated Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson, and Kurt Holobaugh in his last three bouts.

With June quickly approaching, look for the UFC to start announcing some of these bouts as official in the coming days. The UFC is hoping to do these events at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but there’s still no indication that’s official just yet.

Who do you think wins, Josh Emmett or Shane Burgos?