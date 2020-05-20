May 30 UFC event to go down in Las Vegas, per Dana White

The UFC’s planned May 30 card finally has a home. As widely expected, the event will go down at the new UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President Dana White confirmed the card’s location in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“We are a go on the 30th,” White told the Review-Journal.

At this time, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has not announced its intention to sanction this UFC event, having recently banned combat sports events to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but White’s comment suggests the commission is likely on board with the plan. The plan won’t proceed otherwise.

It has been White’s intention to host this card at the UFC Apex facility for some time, though he conceded the promotion was considering Arizona as a backup setting for the event.

“It makes more sense with what’s going on for us to be doing the events at our own arena,” the UFC boss said after the UFC’s recent trip of events of Jacksonville, Florida. “It will be a lot safer for my employees, the fighters, everyone.”

This May 30 UFC event is expected to be headlined by a high stakes welterweight clash between former champion Tyron Woodley, who will be looking to rebound from a title loss to Kamaru Usman in early 2019, and former lightweight Gilbert Burns, who will be looking to move to 4-0 as a welterweight.

UFC 250, which will feature a featherweight title fight between champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer, is also expected to go down in the same venue, per the Review-Journal.

Stay tuned for further updates on this May 30 UFC event as details emerge.