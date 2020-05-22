Jan Blachowicz mocks Jon Jones for avoiding matchup

Jan Blachowicz called out Jon Jones for avoiding a possible matchup and for targeting a fight with Francis Ngannou instead.

Jon Jones’ reign in the light heavyweight division has been put into question since his closely contested bout against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Jones won the bout by decision, but some spectators felt “The Dominator” gave the stronger performance.

Dominick Reyes and Dana White have expressed their interest in a rematch, but “Bones” has his sights set on new opponents. Initially, the light heavyweight champion said he was targeting “fresh meat” in the form of Jan Blachowicz. The polish prospect reciprocated interest in the matchup, but Jones has since set his sights on a new target. He said he is ready to move up a weight class and take on the heavyweight heavy-hitter, Francis Ngannou.

This week, Bones announced on social media that he was entering contract negotiations for a heavyweight showdown against “The Predator”. Unfortunately for fans who were eager to see Jones face the knockout artist, the champion blamed the UFC for halting the possible matchup.

Before even discussing numbers, the UFC was unwilling to pay more for the Francis super fight / for me to move to heavyweight. Said I could possibly earn more in pay-per-view buys. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

With Jones’ next bout completely uncertain, Blachowicz took the opportunity to call out the 32-year old. The Polish star’s last fight took place in February when he knocked out Corey Anderson in the first round. He immediately called for a fight against Jones- who was in attendance for his fight. He was won three consecutive fights against the likes of Jacare Souza and Luke Rockhold and achieved a 26-8 record. He comically insulted the athlete for his recent arrest and attempting to move up a weight division.

“First you try to hide in jail, then you want to change a weight class,” said Blachowicz. You are really doing everything you can to avoid your destiny but there is no place to hide Jonny. Here’s Jan #LegendaryPolishPower”

Here's Jan 👊#LegendaryPolishPower pic.twitter.com/ey2UjYpJ3W — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 22, 2020

