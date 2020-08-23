Dana White reacts to news that Oscar De La Hoya is coming out of retirement: “Cocaine isn’t cheap”

UFC president Dana White reacted to the news that boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is coming out of retirement.

De La Hoya, who is now 47, recently announced that he is making a comeback to boxing after 12 years away from competing. His last fight came in 2008 when he was stopped via corner stoppage to Manny Pacquiao. Since then he has been a promoter for Golden Boy, which has held both boxing and MMA events. Although he’s getting up there in age now, the fire to fight again still burns deep inside him, and that’s why he wants to fight again.

Following UFC on ESPN 15, a reporter asked White what he thought about De La Hoya’s comeback plans. White, who doesn’t like De La Hoya, took a shot at the boxer’s drug problems, alluding to his well-publicized problems over the years with cocaine.

I love how no one audibly reacted here #UFCVegas7 pic.twitter.com/w8ltBK8nLU — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) August 23, 2020

“Cocaine isn’t cheap. It’s expensive. Gotta make money,” Dana White said when asked about Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback plans.

It isn’t surprising to see White take a shot at De La Hoya. It’s clear that he doesn’t like the boxing legend and never shies away from making a comment about De La Hoya when the opportunity presents itself. With De La Hoya now hoping to return to the ring, you can expect White to take more shots at his rival in the coming weeks and months.

And of course, De La Hoya hasn’t shied away from taking shots at White when the opportunity arises. A few months ago, he took to his social media to call White a “little b*tch” as he looked to get back at White for all the comments he’s made about him. After this latest shot by White, look for De La Hoya to fire back soon.

What do you make of the rivalry between Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya?