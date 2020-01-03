USADA refutes report that Paulo Costa is the most drug tested fighter in UFC

According to a recent report from Yahoo Esportes, top ranked UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was the most drug tested fighter by USADA in the 2019 calendar year.

The Brazilian knockout artist, Costa, was very happy with this news and even took to Instagram to celebrate the moral victory with the following announcement.

“Most tested athlete of the year. Soon I’ll be open all my workouts and feeding plan completely to transform your body and performance. Stay tuned.” – Costa wrote.

But, not so fast…

According to USADA’s official website, it was UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley who was tested the most times by the United States Anti-Doping Agency in 2019.

“Its list reveals that it is shelved bantamweight fighter Sean O’Malley who was the most tested fighter in 2019 at 26 times. Following him are former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and welterweight Chance Rencountre, who were both tested 17 times and didn’t test positive for any banned substance (via Bloodyelbow).”

Paulo Costa is apparently tied for the #3 spot with three other fighters at sixteen tests.

The 28-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 241 this past August in Anaheim, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former title challenger Yoel Romero.

It was thought that the victory would earn ‘The Eraser’ a title opportunity with reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. However, due to the fact that Paulo Costa is currently shelved with a bicep injury, ‘Stylebender’ may face the aforementioned Romero instead.

As for Sean O’Malley, the 25-year-old is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 247 on February 8 in Houston for a scrap with Jose Alberto Quinonez.

What do you think of Sean O’Malley trumping Paulo Costa by ten tests this year with USADA? Is 26 tests in a calendar year to many for fighters? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 2, 2020