Conor McGregor responds after Donald Cerrone’s coach suggests “He just has a left hand”

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon at UFC 246 for a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone.

UFC 246 takes place January 18 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight will mark McGregor’s first since suffering a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Despite the long layoff, McGregor’s longtime coach John Kavanagh claims his star pupil is in the best shape of his life.

With that being said, Donald Cerrone’s coach Jafari Vanier isn’t overly concerned about McGregor’s abilities, after all, the Irishman “just has a left hand”.

Cowboy’s coach had the following bold comments regarding McGregor in a recent interview.

“If I were to look at the two, he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do,” Vanier said, comparing Cerrone and McGregor’s arsenals (via MMA Junkie). “We’ve got multiple submission victories, head-kick knockout victories, we’ve got decisions. He just has a left hand. You don’t see Conor submitting anybody, you don’t even see the guy going on the ground – very rare, right? Not saying we’re going to force the fight to the ground, but what I’m saying is he’s got a lot more to worry about than we do.”

Obviously Conor McGregor caught word of the comments made by Cerrone’s coach. The Irish superstar took to his Instagram Live Stories where he shared a photo of himself with the caption: “A reminder not to mess with the power in @thenotoriousmma’s left hand.”

McGregor’s most recent UFC win came in November of 2016, where he defeated Eddie Alvarez by way of second round TKO to become the promotions first ever ‘champ champ’.

The Irishman has gone 21-4 in his Mixed Martial Arts career, including a 9-2 record in the UFC. ‘Mystic Mac’ holds notable victories over Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz, Chad Mendes, Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway, Dennis Siver and the aforementioned Eddie Alvarez.

As for Donald Cerrone, ‘Cowboy’ will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje at September’s UFC event in Vancouver.

The former lightweight title challenger, Cerrone, has gone 3-3 over his last six fights overall. During that stretch ‘Cowboy’ has scored wins over Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone throw down on Janaury 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 3, 2020