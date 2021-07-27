Conor McGregor goes on Twitter rampage, sends another message to Dustin Poirier’s wife

Conor McGregor was clearly fired up this evening as he sent out multiple tweets including a message directed at Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie.

McGregor and Poirier collided for a third time earlier this month in the main event of UFC 264.

The pair had initially squared off in a featherweight matchup at UFC 178, with Conor McGregor emerging victorious with a stunning first round finish. However, Dustin Poirier was able to exact his revenge in the pairs lightweight rematch at UFC 257, scoring a second-round finish over the Irishman.

That of course set up their rubber match at UFC 264, a bout which Conor McGregor promised would end quickly.

Unfortunately for ‘Mystic Mac’, while his prediction of an early stoppage proved to be true, it was not the outcome he’d hoped for. The trilogy proved to be a wild but short-lived contest. After Conor McGregor got off to a hot start with some nasty low kicks, a failed guillotine attempt ultimately turned the tide in Dustin Poirier’s favor. Once on the ground ‘The Diamond’ was able to control the Irishman while unloading some solid ground and pound. McGregor would eventually get back up to his feet in the final moments of the round, only to collapse seconds later due a broken leg.

During his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Conor McGregor lashed out at Dustin Poirier with the following controversial comments.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him. Kicking the legs off him. He’s always just diving to close the distance. THIS IS NOT OVER! This is a bloody bollox!”

McGregor continued:

“There was no check,” Conor said when Rogan mentioned Poirier said that his leg fractured from a checked kick. “There was not one of them I checked. Your wife is in my DM’s. Hey baby, hit me back and we will chat later on. You little hoe.”

This evening Conor McGregor continued his trend of attacking Dustin Poirier and his wife Jolie by delivering the following message on Twitter.

“Wow you guys! He checked the kick with his butt cheek.”

Jumping a guillotine is not a takedown.

Absorbing the kick into the leg is not a check.

A doctor stoppage is not a tko.

The game goes on bitches.

Piss ants to me yous all are.

Not even peasants. Piss ants!

#nobodies — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 27, 2021

“Jumping a guillotine is not a takedown. Absorbing the kick into the leg is not a check. A doctor stoppage is not a TKO. The game goes on bitches. Piss ants to me yous all are. Not even peasants. Piss ants! Now get to your stationed vlogger cameras you novice bums!”

Conor McGregor then captioned a tweet from a fake Jolie Poirier account with the following:

https://t.co/6KMMwXz9so — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 27, 2021

“Stay out of my dm’s butch.”

If McGregor does decide to delete the above tweets, screenshots from his tirade can be witnessed below:

