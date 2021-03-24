Tsuyoshi Sudario fined for continuing to punch opponent after 8-second knockout at RIZIN 27

Tsuyoshi Sudario made some history during RIZIN’s first event of 2021. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the bout could overshadow his win.

Entering into his matchup with 42-year old professional wrestler Kazushi Miyamoto, the former Sumo wrestling sensation, Tsuyoshi Sudario, was 2-0 in MMA. Coming in off of a big win over the iconic Ikuhisa “Minowaman” Minowa at RIZIN 26 on New Year’s Eve 2020, Sudario was back to facing a pro wrestler making their MMA debut just like he did when he debuted at RIZIN 24 vs. Dylan James.

Earning impressive TKO victories in each of his first two outings, Sudario continued that trend in the best fashion imaginable at RIZIN 27. The 23-year old would go on to break the RIZIN record for fastest knockout when he put Miyamoto away in just eight seconds. However, Sudario didn’t stop there.

Miyamoto rushed in quickly only to get sat down. On the get-up, he briefly turned his back and was welcomed with a thunderous right hand from the Sumo star. As a result, Miyamoto went stiff and the fight was stopped – Sudario then proceeded to continue punching his drowsy opponent while the referee tried to hold him back.

This led to a brief spat between each fighters’ corners as there was some trash talk coming from the losing party ahead of the contest.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced that due to his actions Sudario has been fined 25 percent of his fight purse. Additionally, the cornerman for Sudario, Enson Inoue, as well as Miyamoto’s cornerman, Noboru Uchida, have been issued warnings by the Japanese Commission.

Following the win, Sudario took to the microphone and demanded that RIZIN President Nobuyuki Sakakibara give him a real challenge. Following his punishment, Sudario tweeted in response to the RIZIN 27 card being uploaded to YouTube; “We will do our best to take your words seriously and grow.”